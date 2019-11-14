George Conway, husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, unleashed on Republicans in surprise appearance on MSNBC during public impeachment hearing

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images





George Conway, who is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump despite being married to the White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday to support the public impeachment hearings.

His appearance on MSNBC to speak out against the president marked a rare televised interview for him, The New York Times noted.

Conway is one of the few conservatives who have openly denounced Trump's conduct as president.

George Conway, the unlikely vocal critic of President Donald Trump who is married to the White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday as a surprise guest to discuss the public impeachment hearings.

Conway joined a panel of guests, his chyron simply reading "conservative attorney." His appearance on MSNBC to speak out against the president marked a rare televised interview, The New York Times noted.

"I don't, frankly, want to be on television," he said on MSNBC, adding that he felt compelled to raise more concern with Trump's conduct. "I just don't get why people can't see this and why people are refusing to see this. It's appalling to me."

Conway is one of the few conservatives in the public arena who have denounced Trump's conduct as president, as support for the president has largely followed party lines.

"I'm horrified. I'm appalled," he said. "If you had told me three years ago it would come to this, I wouldn't have believed this. I don't think I could have imagined a president, any president, engaging in this sort of conduct."

"This is about putting the country, the law, truth, above partisanship," Conway added.

During the segment, he responded to Wednesday's first public impeachment hearing and lashed out at fellow Republicans as "shooting away their credibility" in their defenses for the president.

"Sometimes when you're defending people, you have to admit there was something that's not quite right, and that preserves some credibility," Conway said on the segment. "Republicans are just shooting away their credibility — they have none."

He went on to applaud Bill Taylor, who served as the top American diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a senior State Department official, for testifying Wednesday.

"These men are talking about duty and honor and country and freedom," Conway said. "Those words mean nothing to Donald Trump. Because all Donald Trump cares about, again, is himself."

Conway has openly criticized Trump despite his wife's position in the Trump administration. He wrote an op-ed article for The Washington Post this summer calling Trump a "racist president," and he often expresses concern surrounding the Trump presidency via Twitter.

Trump has taken shots at the conservative attorney as well, calling him a "loser" and a "husband from hell."

