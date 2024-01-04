George Conway And Jen Psaki Scorch 2 GOP Leaders Who Just Endorsed Trump

Conservative attorney George Conway and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki tore into two top Republicans who endorsed Donald Trump for president this week — even though the former president helped sabotage both lawmakers’ bids to become House speaker.

On Wednesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “proud to endorse” Trump for president. A day earlier, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) endorsed Trump in a similar statement on X.

Both men had thrown their hats in the ring during the chaotic House speaker race last year. In a lengthy Truth Social blast at the time, Trump called Emmer a “RINO,” an acronym for “Republican in name only,” and said voting for him would be a “tragic mistake.” Emmer voted to certify the 2020 election results, which Trump has falsely claimed were rigged.

When Scalise was up against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for the job, Trump endorsed Jordan and cited Scalise’s cancer diagnosis as a concern.

“I never cease to be amazed at how willing these people are to sacrifice their honor and their dignity to worship this man and keep a job,” Conway said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday.

“It’s not worth being a member of Congress if you have to kowtow to a psychopath like this,” he added.

Psaki, who served as President Joe Biden’s first White House press secretary, said the lawmakers look pathetic and spineless.

“Their dignity is looking, you know, is being questioned here for good reason,” she said.

“It’s sad and pathetic, and it’s an addiction to Donald Trump by the core of the Republican Party,” she added.

Trump leads the GOP presidential pack by a significant margin, even though he has been criminally indicted four times on dozens of felony counts. Nonetheless, few elected Republicans have been willing to criticize him, and even his presidential rivals are reluctant to go after him.

Watch the segment below on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Related...