George Conway on latest Trump charges: ‘There is literally a smoking arsenal here’

George Conway, an attorney and prominent conservative critic of former President Trump, said the newest charges against the former president over his handling and retention of classified documents show that “there is literally a smoking arsenal here.”

“They had him dead to rights back when they executed the search warrant and they came up with those documents,” Conway told CNN on Friday, referring to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last August. “I mean, there is literally a smoking arsenal here.”

“People are making a big deal about what we saw in the superseding indictment yesterday, but the fact of the matter is that it’s just icing on a very, very large cake of mind-bogglingly inculpatory evidence against Donald Trump,” he continued. “He’s like a never-ending, bottomless pit of illegality.”

The Justice Department filed a superseding indictment in the classified documents case Thursday night, accusing Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago with the help of his aide and the hotel’s property manager.

“Here, he’s basically, by asking his workers to destroy the videotape, he was obstructing justice, but he wasn’t just obstructing justice,” Conway said. “He was obstructing justice about his prior efforts to obstruct justice because those videotapes showed how he and Walt Nauta were moving these boxes around.”

“He’s like a matryoshka doll of criminality this man,” the conservative attorney added. “He’s not making it easier for himself. If anything, he’s being unfair to himself because he’s making it so easy for prosecutors.”

Along with an additional Espionage Act charge for a military document that Trump boasted of having during a 2021 meeting, the former president is now facing 40 counts in the case. He pleaded not guilty to the original 37-count indictment last month.

