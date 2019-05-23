George Conway mocks Trump on ‘cover-ups’ by tweeting Stormy Daniels payment check

Prominent Trump critic George Conway on Thursday posted a picture of President Trump’s $35,000 check to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, along with a quote from Trump’s Wednesday press conference: “I don’t do cover-ups.”

Cohen has testified that the check was partial reimbursement for the $130,000 he paid actress Stormy Daniels as hush money to cover up a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump. The money changed hands shortly before the 2016 election and was part of the evidence in Cohen’s plea deal with federal prosecutors that resulted in his prison sentence. Cohen has said he made the payment at Trump’s direction.

Conway is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

On Wednesday, the president walked out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders, saying he couldn’t work with Democrats while they were pursuing investigations of his campaign and administration. Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said Trump’s refusal to cooperate with congressional investigations amounted to a “cover-up.”

“I don’t do cover-ups,” Trump said at a hastily arranged press conference in the Rose Garden afterward.

Kellyanne Conway, who was present at the meeting, reportedly clashed with Pelosi after Trump’s exit.

According to the Washington Post, after Trump left the room, Conway asked Pelosi if she wanted to respond to what Trump had said.

“I’ll respond to the president, not staff,” Pelosi said.

“Wow, that’s really pro-woman of you,” Conway shot back.

“She treats everybody like they’re her staff,” Conway said Thursday on Fox News. “She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver, her pilot or her makeup artist.”

Meanwhile, George Conway, a prominent conservative lawyer, has become one of Trump’s most outspoken critics.

In a scathing op-ed for the Washington Post last month, Conway argued that the evidence collected by special counsel Robert Mueller is so “damning,” Trump should be impeached immediately.

“What the Mueller report disturbingly shows, with crystal clarity, is that today there is a cancer in the presidency: President Donald J. Trump,” Conway wrote. “Congress now bears the solemn constitutional duty to excise that cancer without delay.”

