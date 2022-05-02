George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

Conservative attorney George Conway threw some of Donald Trump’s recent taunts back at him on Sunday after the former president appeared to forget who he’d endorsed in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race.

His mind is shot. Can't imagine what Stormy did to him. Must have been really horrible. Sad! https://t.co/NVhkcUicZ2 — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 1, 2022

At a political rally in Nebraska on Sunday, Trump told attendees, “We’ve endorsed ... J.P.? Right? J.D. Mandel. And he’s doing great.”

The Ohio candidate Trump endorsed a little more than two weeks ago was actually J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and the author of Hillbilly Elegy. Vance is running against Josh Mandel in the May 3 GOP primary.

Conway’s tweet echoed a statement released by Trump on Thursday that attacked Conway and his wife, Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump’s senior White House counselor until August 2020. George Conway is one of Trump’s most prominent conservative critics and helped found the anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project.

“He’s mentally ill, a very sick man,” Trump wrote about George Conway in the statement. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy ― his mind is completely shot.”

Conway’s return swipe referred to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had sex with Trump in 2006 and was bribed to stay quiet about it. Trump’s former fixer, attorney Michael Cohen, admitted to making hush money payments to Daniels and another woman on Trump’s behalf before the 2016 election to prevent them from speaking out. Cohen later served time in prison on several charges, including campaign finance violations in connection to those payments.

