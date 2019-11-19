'Disgusting': Nikki Haley And George Conway Go At It On Twitter

Donald Trump champion and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley crossed swords Monday on Twitter with attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Haley lashed out at Conway for calling Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) “lying trash” in a tweet Saturday after Stefanik complained that Republicans were shut down at House impeachment hearings. Conway attacked the congresswoman, retweeted a list of speaking times for Republicans at the hearing — and urged his 775,000 followers on Twitter to contribute to her opponent’s campaign.

Haley fired back Monday, calling Conway’s insult “completely uncalled for and disgusting,” and she followed with the hashtag “pathetic.” She linked to an article about Conway’s insult on the conservative website Town Hall.

This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone “trash”. #Pathetichttps://t.co/gMvEzxm3RC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 18, 2019

Conway responded by calling Haley’s recent rigorous defense of Trump the “essence of disgusting, trashy and pathetic.” He also accused Haley of being willing to “say anything” about Trump in her rumored pursuit of becoming the next vice president.

Haley last week cranked up her defense of Trump as she touted her new memoir. She called the president truthful and a good listener. “In every instance that I dealt with him, he was truthful, he listened, and he was great to work with,” she said in an NBC interview.

Oh, @NikkiHaley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump, was a “truthful” man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty. https://t.co/xX0bf9uwpH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 18, 2019

Conway also mocked the “ratio” of negative to positive tweets responding to Haley’s attack on him. And for extra measure, he also called Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) “lying trash.” Conway admitted the words “may be harsh,” but “I felt they were called for by the degree of shameless mendacity we’ve been seeing these days,” he tweeted.

Stefanik emerged at Friday’s hearings as a tough new Republican voice in the impeachment investigation. She complained that House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) shut down comments from Republicans during Friday’s hearings. But Schiff’s calls on speaking times and granting the floor to Republicans were largely regarded as following House rules.

Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship. Watch 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/qm9Uj8tiHO — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

