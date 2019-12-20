George Conway has a savage new nickname for post-impeachment Trump

President Trump spent a good deal of Thursday angrily tweeting about being impeached by the House and — in a move that appears to have him especially enraged — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to sit on the articles of impeachment for a bit before sending them to the Senate. Trump is "mad as hell" and "demanding his day in court," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reported Thursday evening. Trump has no control over Pelosi's decision.

So what do you call a person who holds the most powerful office in the world, stewing over his inability to influence a coequal branch of government that just accused him of high crimes and misdemeanors?

George Conway has an idea.









Trump is a nickname aficionado, but he probably won't appreciate IMPOTUS, especially coming from a conservative critic who happens to be married to one of his senior advisers.

Impotent has two interlinked meanings: The inability to take effective action, or powerlessness; and a quasi-medical condition that requires drugs like Cialis and Viagra. Let's assume Conway is referring to the former.

