George Conway has a savage new nickname for post-impeachment Trump

President Trump spent a good deal of Thursday angrily tweeting about being impeached by the House and — in a move that appears to have him especially enraged — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to sit on the articles of impeachment for a bit before sending them to the Senate. Trump is "mad as hell" and "demanding his day in court," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reported Thursday evening. Trump has no control over Pelosi's decision.
So what do you call a person who holds the most powerful office in the world, stewing over his inability to influence a coequal branch of government that just accused him of high crimes and misdemeanors?
George Conway has an idea.
IMPOTUS (IMpeached President Of The United States) @realDonaldTrump is accusing @SpeakerPelosi of political malpractice. I don’t think so. #IMPOTUS https://t.co/a4WoLJgaqr
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 20, 2019
Trump is a nickname aficionado, but he probably won't appreciate IMPOTUS, especially coming from a conservative critic who happens to be married to one of his senior advisers.
Impotent has two interlinked meanings: The inability to take effective action, or powerlessness; and a quasi-medical condition that requires drugs like Cialis and Viagra. Let's assume Conway is referring to the former.
More stories from theweek.com
Trump is now attacking Christianity Today — and its editor is doubling down
Space Force, paid parental leave signed into law
Rise of Skywalker dominates box office despite devastating reviews