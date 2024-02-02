George Conway Says New Development Is 'Very Important Warning' To Trump Witnesses

Conservative attorney George Conway highlighted the significance of a new development in the legal maelstrom surrounding former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is negotiating a deal with Allen Weisselberg, the former finance chief of the Trump Organization, that would require him to plead guilty to perjury.

Under the potential agreement, Weisselberg would reportedly have to admit that he lied on the witness stand at Trump’s civil fraud trial, and lied under oath during an interview with the New York attorney general’s office, which brought the civil fraud lawsuit.

Weisselberg served just over three months in New York’s Rikers Island jail last year for his role in a tax fraud scheme at the Trump family business.

Conway told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Thursday that a potential Weisselberg deal would not directly impact the case Manhattan prosecutors have against Trump, but it should serve as a warning to those called to testify.

That case, the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation in which Trump was charged with falsifying business records, is scheduled to go to trial on March 25.

“So this doesn’t directly relate to that,” Conway said. “But I think it’s a very, very important warning to any witness who’s called to testify in that case, on either side, that they better not lie, because if they lie, then they could end up like Weisselberg, at Rikers or someplace unpleasant like that.”

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig agreed, adding that he believes the development “will tie Trump’s hands a bit” in the hush money trial by damaging Weisselberg’s credibility as a potential defense witness.

Watch their analysis below on CNN.

Related...