George Conway says there is a ‘substantial possibility’ Trump will go to jail

George Conway, a conservative attorney and prominent critic of former President Trump, said on Saturday that he thinks there is a “substantial possibility” Trump will go to jail.

“I think there is a substantial possibility that he goes to jail,” Conway said on CNN. “I think that he is going to be found guilty of multiple felonies in this and other cases.”

“Given the fact that he shows no remorse and no willingness to bear any responsibility for his misconduct, I think that a substantial sentence of incarceration is in order,” he added.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to block the federal government from recovering them.

He previously pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a 2016 hush money payment and is also facing investigations from the Justice Department and the Fulton County district attorney over the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly lashed out at the indictments and investigations, suggesting that there is a two-tiered justice system targeting conservatives.

However, Conway dismissed the argument on Saturday as “complete nonsense.”

“They clearly aren’t coming to grips with the seriousness of these allegations, as reflected by the fact that they were out criticizing the special counsel and the indictment before they had even seen it,” he said.

“It’s completely hypocritical,” Conway added. “It’s really just a disgrace because the Republicans have always professed to be the party of law and order, and here they’re basically saying no. They’re basically saying that we don’t want to enforce the law … against one of ours.”

