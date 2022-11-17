George Conway says Trump is bound to lose in 2024 because 'too many Americans would crawl on broken glass to vote against him'

Left: Donald Trump; right: George Conway. Left: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta; right: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

George Conway says Trump is bound to lose in 2024.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Conway cited the 2022 midterm results.

He said "too many Americans would crawl on broken glass to vote against" Trump in 2024.

Lawyer and political pundit George Conway said former President Donald Trump is doomed to fail in his 2024 White House ambitions.

"Trump won't succeed, as his successive losses of the House, Senate, presidency and last week's midterm results show," Conway wrote in a November 15 op-ed for The Washington Post.

"Too many Americans would crawl on broken glass to vote against him, no matter who his general election opponent may be. They have seen enough," Conway added.

The political commentator, who is married to former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway , said he was unsurprised that Trump was running. Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday during an hour-long speech, where he pledged to make America "great" and "glorious" again.

"Absent incarceration or interment, and perhaps only the latter, he inevitably would seek the presidency again. His narcissism, his megalomania, his delicate yet illimitable ego, would have it no other way," Conway wrote.

Conway wrote that the former president is likely seeking "vengeance" amid a brimming docket of lawsuits and criminal investigations. These investigations include one from the FBI, which is investigating whether Trump took classified files with him to Mar-a-Lago.

In October, Conway told CNN he was sure Trump would run for president again in an attempt to fend off his legal troubles.

"He will run for president, in effect, for protection against these legal proceedings, but there's just gonna be too many of them," Conway told CNN.

"You know, I think he might get the nomination anyway, but I think we will see the meltdown to end all meltdowns of a public figure," Conway added.

Trump is the first Republican to announce his candidacy for 2024. This is Trump's third presidential run . He won his race against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.

A representative at Trump's post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

