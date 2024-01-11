George Conway Slams Trump With All-Too-Blunt Prison Prediction

Conservative attorney George Conway said on Wednesday that Donald Trump isn’t heading back to the White House.

He’s going to the big house.

“Trump will spend the rest of his life in jail,” Conway said in a YouTube video posted by The Bulwark, a conservative anti-Trump website. “It may take a while. Justice has already taken a while. He’s going to end up spending the rest of his life in jail.”

Trump is trying to get out of prosecution in a case involving the plot to overturn the 2020 vote that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, arguing before a federal appeals court this week that he has “absolute immunity” for acts performed while he was president.

Conway called that argument “completely insane” and said one of the judges on the three-judge panel “completely dismantled” it by asking a Trump attorney if that meant a president could order the assassination of a political rival.

Trump’s attorney was forced to concede that a president couldn’t be prosecuted even in that extreme scenario unless impeached and convicted first.

“Judge [Florence] Pan, just with great intellectual nimbleness, just picked him apart,” Conway said.

Conway predicted Trump will lose the “absolute immunity” argument and will be going to trial on March 4 in Washington in the election interference case unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes.

Conway was a critic throughout Trump’s presidency despite being married at the time to Kellyanne Conway, who served as counselor to the president.

The Conways have since separated.

Conway has made the prediction before, saying in September that it’s “beyond question he should spend the rest of his natural life in prison” due to the potential sentences in the various legal cases Trump is now facing.

In his latest interview, he said he’s sticking to that prediction.

See his full conversation with The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell below: