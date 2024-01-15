George Conway Warns Republicans What Donald Trump May Do If Primary Losses Flow

Conservative attorney George Conway on Sunday predicted a scorched earth attitude from Donald Trump if he starts losing in the Republican primaries.

The former president and GOP 2024 front-runner is “going to take everyone down with him,” Conway told CNN’s Jim Acosta. “I mean, psychologically that’s what he is going to do. He’s never going to support somebody who beats him.”

It’s a “difficult situation” for Republicans because Trump “needs to win at all costs basically to stay out of prison,” said Conway, referring to the multiple criminal cases against the ex-POTUS.

Last week, Conway predicted Trump will “spend the rest of his life in jail.”

To Acosta on Sunday, Conway highlighted Trump’s “narcissistic sociopath” character.

“He is not going to let anyone else win without trying to destroy them,” the lawyer said. “And I don’t see what the end game is for any of the challengers to Donald Trump frankly because he’s not going to let anybody else win.”

Watch the exchange here:

