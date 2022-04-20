George County man sentenced to life for beating and strangling his wife to death

A George County jury has found a 46-year-old guilty of first degree murder in the killing of his wife in the Central community.

Evidence in a three-day trial showed that Justin George Johnson, 46, beat and strangled his wife in their car, District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a press release.

Marta “Dee Dee” Merdita Johnson’s body was found before Valentine’s Day 2020 at a residence in the 100 block of Childress Road. She had been dead in the car for four days.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.

“The jury saw the truth and found the defendant guilty of first degree murder,” McIlrath said in the press release. “Dee Dee had a voice in the courtroom and today, justice was delivered.”

According to Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Lewis, Dee-Dee was repeatedly abused by her husband.

“Dee Dee was the victim of continuous violence for many years at the hands of her husband,” she said in the release. “I hope today was a step towards healing for them.”