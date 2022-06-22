George County to pay millions over the wrongful death of diabetic inmate, records show

George County supervisors agreed Monday to pay a $2.75 million settlement in a federal lawsuit for the wrongful death of insulin-dependent jail inmate William Joel Dixon in the county jail.

The settlement amount represents more than half the county’s general fund budget of $4.3 million.

Dixon, 28, died in his jail cell at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on Sept. 24, 2014, after seven days without insulin.

The George County jail’s former nurse, Carmon Sue Brannan, now 58, is serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter for causing Dixon’s death on Sept. 24, 2014.

“William Joel Dixon died needlessly because he did not receive the medical care he warranted while detained in George County, Mississippi,” said attorney Garner Wetzel, one of the attorneys who represented the inmate’s estate on behalf of his mother, Donna Dixon, and Joel Dixon’s children.

“Simply put, this matter arose from a senseless and tragic combination of a lack of basic human compassion and policies which prevented those who wanted to help Joel from being able to help him. Joel, a beloved father, son, brother, and friend lost his life entirely too soon. “

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Dixon’s estate and his mother against George County, Brannan and the city of Lucedale. A judge later dismissed Lucedale as a defendant in the case.

William Joel Dixon’s family and friends are present in the courtroom as Carmon Sue Brannan, a former nurse at the George County jail, enters an Alford plea on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in the manslaughter death of Dixon. She was accused of failing to provide “sufficient medical treatment” to Dixon, who was a diabetic.

The county’s insurance carrier has paid over $500,000 in attorney’s fees for the county and had agreed to pay $250,000 of the overall settlement amount.

George County supervisors passed the resolution agreeing to the settlement amount Monday in a 4 to 0 vote. District 2 Supervisor Kelly Wright did not attend the meeting.

The judge ordered the county to pay $1 million within 14 days of the May 31 judgment in federal court in Gulfport. The remaining $1.75 million is due within 90 days of the settlement date, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.

The judgment calls on George County officials to write a letter of apology to Dixon’s family.

George County attorney Robert Shepard recommended that county supervisors approve the measure.

“The Dixon family endured eight heart-wrenching years of criminal and civil litigation and a groundless claim against Joel’s mother for defamation,” Garner said. “Throughout, the Dixon family conducted themselves with dignity despite their loss and rallied around Joel’s children.”

Wetzel said the county’s agreement “closes a chapter in this sad ordeal.”

“But,” he said, “anyone who has lost a loved one without cause at the hands of others knows that ‘closure’ and ‘acceptance’ are merely words and that the sense of loss endures ....”

The Dixon family expressed appreciation for the public’s interest in the case.

Still, Wetzel said, the family’s “sincerest wish is that the privacy of their family is respected and that Joel’s children be permitted to move forward with their lives just like any other young people.”

Tony Lawrence asks Carmon Brannan questions during hearing in Lucedale, Monday, July 17, 2017. Brannan, a former jail nurse, wants her manslaughter guilty plea withdrawn.

The Dixon family thanked their team of attorneys in the civil litigation and former District Attorney Tony Lawrence and Assistant District Attorney Cherie Wade for their successful prosecution of the criminal case against Brannan.

“Finally, the Dixon family hopes this judgment motivates public officials throughout Mississippi and the Nation to ensure that individuals detained in our jails and prisons receive the medical care the law and basic humanity require. Their fervent hope is that the tragedy of Joel’s death leads to meaningful change to prevent these preventable and needless losses of life.

Dixon died despite the jail having insulin on hand to treat him.

His mother delivered one batch of insulin to the jail, and a George County jailer fetched another batch from the glove compartment of Dixon’s car at the time of his Sept. 17, 2014, arrest.

During the jail stay, Dixon repeatedly begged for help as his condition deteriorated; Brannan ignored those pleas, blaming his symptoms on methamphetamine withdrawal.

