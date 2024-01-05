George County sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic stop ‘was always there when you needed him’

A George County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in the line of duty is being remembered as a beloved husband, father, and law enforcement officer who dedicated his life to serving others.

Jeremy Malone was shot and killed Thursday evening after he pulled over the man who killed him for a tag violation in the parking lot of a Dollar General.

Malone had just gone on duty about 45 minutes before his killing, newly-elected Sheriff Mitchell Mixon said Friday. The sheriff never thought for a minute that would be the last time he saw Malone alive.

“We were looking forward to working together,” Mixon said. “He was excited. He just loved law enforcement. Other than his wife and two daughters, this would be the next love he had.”

Malone was shot and killed shortly after he made the stop.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

According to MBI, the shooting happened after Malone pulled the suspect over around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking of a Dollar General store on Mississippi 98, near the intersection of Brushy Creek Road in the Rocky Creek community. Malone was shot as he approached the vehicle.

Witnesses at the store called 911. A witness jumped into a vehicle and followed the suspect’s vehicle until law enforcement got there to get behind him, authorities said.

The vehicle chase continued out of George County into the Beaumont community in Perry County until there was an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the suspect’s death, authorities said Friday.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Gone too soon

Malone, who also worked as head of security at a Coast shipyard, died at the scene.

His fellow law enforcement officers escorted his body from George County to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Biloxi. His body is being brought back to a funeral in Lucedale on Friday.

His death has left his family, friends and his community in shock and mourning.

Former George County Sheriff Keith Havard hired Malone to work at the Sheriff’s Office when he took over as sheriff in 2016. Malone had also worked in Jackson and Greene counties.

“He was just a great guy,” Havard said. “He was dependable. He was always there when you needed him and always had a joke for you.”

Each year, Havard said, Malone took great joy in collecting toys for the less fortunate during the Blue Line toy drive the Sheriff’s Department held over the holidays.

Malone was also the first deputy to volunteer to help with law enforcement duties in Biloxi and surrounding areas as part of the annual Cruisin the Coast events.

“He loved working Cruisin the Coast in Biloxi,” Havard said.

News of Malone’s death also hit close to home for Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter, who was Malone’s roommate when they attended the law enforcement academy over 20 years ago.

He said Malone was the type of man who always tried to keep close ties with his friends in law enforcement.

Just a few weeks ago, Ledbetter said he had lunch with Malone at Ruby Tuesday’s in Moss Point. Malone, he said, always made a point of keeping in touch.

“We were fairly close,” he said. “I never thought it’d be the last time we had lunch. He was excited about the new sheriff and working for him. “

Malone’s death, he said, “is a reminder of how dangerous our work can be and how unpredictable any day in law enforcement can be.”

Like others in the law enforcement community, Ledbetter is mourning the loss of a friend and fellow officer.

He, Mixon, Havard and others in the community are asking for prayers of support for Malone’s family and law enforcement officers grieving the loss.

An officer and friend

In the days before Malone’s death, he changed his Facebook profile picture to remember another first responder from the area who had died.

ASAP emergency medical technician Mary “Katie” Pipkins died on Dec. 31 when she was struck and killed at the scene of a traffic accident in Mobile, Alabama.

Pipkins and her crew were on their way back to Mississippi from taking a patient from there to Mobile when they drove up on the Alabama crash.

Pipkins was providing aid to one of the injured at the crash scene when a passing vehicle hit her and the injured person.

Malone’s picture is of a black line over a medic badge with the inscription of the bible verse from John 15:13 that reads, “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”