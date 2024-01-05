George County sheriff’s deputy shot, killed after traffic stop

A George County sheriff’s deputy died in the line of duty Thursday afternoon, and the man suspected of shooting him also was killed after leading authorities on a pursuit.

The deceased deputy was identified as Jeremy Malone.

Authorities say deputies stopped a car about 5:15 p.m. on Mississippi 98, near the intersection of Brushy Creek Road..

Malone was shot and killed as part of that stop. The suspect then led authorities on a vehicle pursuit out of George County, where he was fatally shot by law enforcement as the pursuit ended.

Both shootings are being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Investigations.

Authorities said they will identify the suspect at a later date.

The story will be updated when more information is available.