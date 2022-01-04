George Floyd’s 4-year-old niece shot and wounded in Houston, family says

George Floyd’s niece Arianna was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Houston, according to her family.

The 4-year-old girl was sleeping in her family’s home when bullets started flying in around 3 a.m., local ABC affiliate KTRK reported. Four adults and two children were home at the time, but only Arianna was shot.

Arianna suffered a punctured lung and liver, along with three broken ribs, her family told KTRK. She was rushed to a local hospital for surgery and in stable condition by Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made nor suspects identified in the shooting, according to KTRK. Cops said they didn’t even know how many shooters there were.

Arianna’s family was home at the time of the shooting and told KTRK they knew who opened fire, but according to the outlet they chalked it up as “just a coincidence.”

George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020, launching a nationwide reckoning over police mistreatment of Black people. Arianna was described as “front and center” at many of the rallies sparked by her uncle’s death.

Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder almost a year later. The other officers at the scene of Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are still awaiting trial. Proceedings are scheduled to begin in January.

George Floyd was originally from Houston, and several of his family members still live there. His funeral was held in the city.

