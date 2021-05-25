George Floyd anniversary: Derek Chauvin conviction 'nothing to celebrate'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sandrine Lungumbu - BBC World Service
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Two black women hugging in the street after the Derek Chauvin verdict was announced
Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts after a three-week trial

The now-infamous video showing George Floyd's final moments shone a glaring spotlight on racism and police brutality against black people.

For some, the rare conviction in the US of white police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of a black man proves that justice has been served.

But for many people, it's not so simple.

Toni, a 28-year-old camera operator, heard April's verdict from his hotel room after a long day of location shooting for work.

"I can't really describe the feeling, but it was certainly not celebratory," he says. "It's ironic that it felt more like a massive sigh of relief, a deep breath.

"Did it give me more faith in the justice system? Not really."

Last year, I spoke to three young black people from different parts of the world about the killing of George Floyd.

A year later, I caught up with Toni Adepegba, Laëtitia Kandolo and Nia Dumas to find out what the conviction means to them, and to see whether, like me, they have struggled to find the words to articulate their feelings.

'Nothing to celebrate'

People celebrate as Derek Chauvin&#39;s guilty verdict is announced
Americans celebrate as Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict is announced

Despite a brief celebration, it wasn't long after news of the conviction broke that I became aware of an acute sadness and a sense of unresolved emotion. And I wasn't alone.

"I was home and I saw [the announcement] post on my Instagram and went on Twitter to find out more," recalls Laëtitia.

"I don't think happy is the right word because you're happy for the first five minutes then you realise that this shouldn't have happened in the first place.

"There is nothing to celebrate because you know that it's just the one time in this entire history and these murders happen every day and will continue to happen."

Toni found the news hard as well.

"You want to see hope, when you hear that he's been convicted on all charges you want to think or believe that things will change now," he says.

"Ultimately, I think until the bigger issues are addressed these things are going to keep happening, just like with Ma'Khia Bryant."

Sixteen-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was shot dead by a white police officer in the US state of Ohio, who had been responding to an emergency call over an attempted stabbing.

Nicholas Reardon shot the black teenager about 30 minutes before the verdict was delivered in Chauvin's trial. She was attacking another girl with a knife at the time.

'It stays with you'

A photo of Toni Adepegba
UK-based camera operator Toni Adepegba has taken up therapy to help deal with a challenging year

The George Floyd video has been a turning point for DR Congo-based designer Laëtitia, who initially believed sharing videos may be the only way to hold racists to account. Now she thinks the cost might be too high.

"Every time there's a similar incident it just me gives me flashbacks to the Floyd video," she says.

"I start thinking how this person was treated in their final moments, did they cry out for their mother too, can you see the desperation in their eyes, can you see them realise that this is the end? It stays with you. "

Just like the video itself, conversations around race have been inescapable over the last year for many people.

For Toni, the pandemic shifted these discussions in a way he hadn't experienced before and reignited the momentum around Black Lives Matter.

"We were in a period where everyone's stuck at home, so a lot of people had more time to really sit down to process some uncomfortable truths," he says.

The weight of these difficult conversations continues to impact the mental health of many black people. I have felt exhausted and overwhelmed.

During the trial new police bodycam footage was released showing the lead up to George Floyd's arrest and death.

"I don't feel like I need to revisit [the] trauma, so I haven't watched the full clip of his final moments again," Toni says.

"I'm mindful of letting that heaviness into my system because I know that it's going to take a toll on me emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically - I have to do what I can to keep my soul at peace."

Toni has decided to take up therapy to find a way of navigating and coping with a very challenging year.

Initially, he was hesitant in seeking help because of the lack of diversity in mental healthcare in the UK.

"The reality is none of these people looked like me, all of them were white and I just didn't have anyone who I could relate to," he says.

"I think seeking professional help again was more about equipping myself with tools to help other people, not only because of Black Lives Matter but we're also going through a season where there's just so much that has affected and is triggering our community.

'I don't have the privilege to exist'

A photo of Nia Dumas
'It made me mature quickly because you realise that if you're a black person in America, this is what happens'

Until the very last moment, Nia thought Chauvin would be found not guilty.

The 20-year-old student has grown up in the US alongside a list of names and hashtags - campaigns for justice - that all ended without a conviction.

Many of the victims' names are familiar to people in the US and around the world as examples of police brutality and racism; Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice to name just a few.

"I remember watching the Trayvon Martin case and then going to school and learning about the three branches of government and how it works," says Nia.

"At 11 years old, I'm thinking, of course he's going to be convicted because we just learned last week that if you break the law will be held to account."

Trayvon Martin was an unarmed black 17-year-old, shot dead by a Florida neighbourhood watchman, who was acquitted for murder in 2012 on the grounds of self-defence.

The list of names kept growing.

"Then a few years on from Trayvon, it was Michael Brown, then Tamir Rice who's actually from my hometown."

For Nia, growing up in inner-city Cleveland, her best childhood memories are a blur of visits to the cinema and endless days at the skating park with her friends.

"The one thing I miss about being younger is that I could go to school, the store or just anywhere without having comments made about me that relate to my blackness," she says,

"I don't really have the privilege to just exist anymore.

"It made me mature quickly because you realise that if you're a black person in America, this is what happens."

George Floyd isn't a martyr

Women hugging while holding a George Floyd placard
Nia Dumas: 'It's not that we want police officers to get convicted after killing us - we don't want them to kill us at all'

Some people say George Floyd has been used by politicians as a martyr.

"He's actually a murder victim," says Nia. "They think it's going make black people more accepting [of the situation] if he died for a supposedly greater cause."

"My problem is with how the government is framing this, it's not that we want police officers to get convicted after killing us - we don't want them to kill us at all."

About 1,000 people a year are killed by police officers in the US, according to an independent project that tracks police violence. Most are shot.

Despite African Americans making up only around 13% of the population, research shows that police fatally shoot unarmed black people more than three times the rate of white people.

Nia believes that there is systemic racism in policing in the US and until it is dealt with, nothing meaningful will come from the Chauvin conviction.

"I think the reason why they're just focus on convictions is because they don't want to make structural changes, so this is like an alternative win to pacify us," she says.

'A different kind of freedom'

A photo of Laetitia Kandolo
'I really feel like maybe the pandemic just sent me home because I really don't see myself living in Paris'

During the height of the global Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Laëtitia was living in Paris as statues were toppled and hundreds of thousands took to the streets in a united stand against racism.

Now the 29-year-old resides in Kinshasa, in DR Congo, having moved in September.

"I'm living somewhere that I can fully be myself," she says.

Her flat overlooks a dusty road where she can hear the neighbourhood children playing and the latest Rumba soundtrack fills the humid air.

"They have a different kind of freedom and it's on a level that I never had, I'm talking about the mental and physical space to be themselves. They're not black children here, they are simply children," she says.

"I really feel like maybe the pandemic just sent me home because I really don't see myself living in Paris, which is crazy to say.

"I'm not saying that everybody should or can move to Africa because it's not easy, but I think once you've experienced a country where you feel fully accepted somehow you can't just go back.

"We're born or grow up in these places where it's set up in our heads that this is the way it is and what I'm saying is that it shouldn't feel OK."

'It's black or white'

A man with his eyes closed
Toni Adepegba: 'Justice is [George Floyd] not going through the death that he did, regardless of whatever he's supposed to have done'

Many black people, just like Nia, Laëtitia and Toni believe that being black means that you are not afforded the same margins for error as white people.

Some people believe it's this lived-in experience that is at the core of understanding why George Floyd died.

"When you're the only black person, you're always watching yourself and you see how other people look at you like you're somehow lost or misplaced," says Laëtitia.

"But it's also difficult living with that pressure, so you're always thinking and working twice as hard - while others work to make things OK, you're striving for perfection."

"Justice is [George Floyd] not going through the death that he did, regardless of whatever he's supposed to have done," says Toni.

A store employee reported Mr Floyd to the police, believing the $20 bill he used to buy a pack of cigarettes was counterfeit. Half an hour later, George Floyd was dead.

The trial and conviction of Derek Chauvin feels like an exception, rather than the natural course of a justice system that serves everyone fairly.

For Nia, Laëtitia and Toni, it's simple - if the system was truly equal, then George Floyd would still be alive.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to meet with George Floyd's family on anniversary of death

    The president will mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's death by meeting with members of the Floyd family at the White House.

  • How Policing Has — And Hasn’t — Changed In The Year Since George Floyd Was Murdered

    Local and state law enforcement agencies have adopted some reforms, but there's still a long way to go, according to experts and activists.

  • Reinvesting in Oakland community services 1 year after murder of Floyd

    Today marks one year since the murder of George Floyd. With that case and others, there has come a push to defund police departments across the nation. That push is strong in Oakland.

  • To survive in America as a Black man, make yourself small

    No matter how skinny I made myself – and I shrunk into an anorexia of sorts – in society’s mirror I was still not small enough ‘Every person of color in this city has to deal with the very real possibility that to call for help can mean that you are the one who gets killed.’ Photograph: Amy Harris/Rex/Shutterstock After George Floyd was killed by the police in Minneapolis, I wrote about all the ways I have had to make myself small living here as a Black man. The question begs to be asked— are my reflections from last summer as true today as they were then? The answer is yes, for one reason: This essay was not a response to George Floyd’s murder but Philando Castile’s in 2017. That it should reappear four years later unchanged is answer enough. There are some stories that we share in the hope of never telling again, so it says something that is a retelling, of the retelling, of a story. “How long must we sing this song?” U2 sangs on Sunday Bloody Sunday. It’s a powerful question, as urgent now and it was in 1983. But the answer never comes –Marlon James *** Not long ago some Minnesotans wanted to rebrand this state as the north. It became something of a movement, but “north” also developed an aptness nobody could have anticipated. Because, as it turns out, we are the most northern of the north, not just in geography, but in the truly peculiar ways northern racism works, and how the police has sharpened itself to become the fine point of it. Minnesota’s call for “north” status reminds me of the comedian Dick Gregory’s take on American racism, still the most succinct and dead-on analysis of race in American society I have ever read. He wrote in a 1971 issue of Ebony: “Down South, white folks don’t care how close I get as long as I don’t get too big. Up North, white folks don’t care how big I get as long as I don’t get too close.” Which for me always meant that in the south, white people can gaze at their own personal cast of The Help with genuine affection, but if Viola Davis goes and opens a beauty salon for Black people, they’re surely going to burn that mess down, and everything around it, as if Tulsa was just a dress rehearsal. But in the north, Viola will get all sorts of grants to set up shop. Just don’t set up in our neighborhood, and don’t drive the property values down and us out, and don’t be surprised when an officer beats down your husband because, though we met him 17 times already, he was still the threatening Black guy loitering in his own backyard. But, I should have known that a man as wise as Gregory meant more than that. And, I did not realize until just now that big can mean less than 5ft tall and close can mean 20ft away, and how 10 years of living in Minnesota as a “big, Black guy” has led me to a gradual though futile reduction of myself. This reduction meant losing weight, not to get fit but to shrink that target on my back. I shrunk to a skeletal 174lb once, and white people still gave me a wide berth at the Mall of America. It was anorexia of a sort. No matter how skinny I made myself, in society’s mirror I was still not small enough. I leave the party as soon as I see a maximum of six white people drunk, because the only person who will remember that moment when somebody didn’t mean to be racist will be me. I have a self-imposed curfew of when to leave the park and when to ride my bike home. I would rather risk my life riding late at night on the empty, and mostly dark greenway, than on the street with police officers looking for whoever matches the latest description. I go out of my way to avoid police, because I don’t know how to physically act around them I go out of my way to avoid police, because I don’t know how to physically act around them. Do I hold my hands in the air and get shot, do I kneel and get shot? Do I reach for my ID and get shot? Do I say I’m an English teacher and get shot? Do I tell them everything I am about to do, and get shot? Do I assume that seven of them will still feel threatened by one of me, and get shot? Do I simply stand and be a big Black guy and get shot? Do I fold my arms and squeeze myself smaller and get shot? Do I be a smartass and get shot? Do I burst out crying and get shot? Do I shake too hard from being nervous and get shot? Do I try to control my nerves and get shot? Do I leave my iPhone on a clip of me on Seth Meyers, so I can play it and say: “See, that’s me, I’m one of the approved Black guys.” And still get shot? And when I do get shot and killed, do Black and brown people take it as a given that the cop will get off, tune out of the story from this point, and leave the outrage at the inevitable verdict to white people? Because white people still look at fear of Black skin as one of their rights, and God help you if that skin moves. Cops, the lethal arm of this society, along with neighborhood watchdogs, and white neighbors with phones get the privilege to always act on any fear, no matter how ridiculous, and society always gives them the benefit of the doubt. Brewing fresh outrage every morning is not a privilege people of color get to have. The situations that cause outrage never go away for us. It never stuns us, never comes out of the blue. We don’t get to be appalled because only people expecting better get appalled. Get big but don’t get close also means it doesn’t matter how famous I get in this city, because cops probably don’t read and don’t listen to liberal BS on Minnesota Public Radio. Get big, but don’t get close means never dating someone in law enforcement ever, ever, ever. Get big, but don’t get close means that there are certain neighborhoods I simply don’t get to walk through at night, because those first few seconds in Get Out have happened to everybody. At least, don’t go walking without your white friend. Get big but don’t get close means I still feel safer with a white person around, and usually a white woman, because they are far more likely to challenge the cop on unconstitutional bull while it is happening (another scene captured perfectly in Get Out) than the white guy, who will be the loudest shouter of how messed up it all was, as soon as the cops leave. Not that she is any more woke than the white dude, but because the idea that her rights could be punched right back into her own face would never have even occurred to her. But if cops assume that you might be sleeping with her, things could get unspeakably worse. Get big but don’t get close can mean that even a thin Black man complying with the law can still be seen as a justifiable threat. Get big but don’t get close can mean we’re hearing too much of you, so get your loud, angry voice out of my face, Black lady. Get big but don’t get close can sometimes mean don’t get big the way we get big. Or, it can literally mean nimby. So, if it’s Minnesota, you drop a highway through the Harlem of the midwest before it could ever have its renaissance, then wonder why if the state is doing so good, how come its Black people are doing so bad. Get big but don’t get close means everybody is so proud of their liberal credentials, so proud that they don’t see color, that they never see the absence of it. Because well, to see that, one would have to get close. Get big but don’t get close means that I’m more famous than most people of color in Minnesota, and yet in 13 years, I have only four close friends who were born here. In 13 years, I have only seen the home of five people. I like to think that I’m insulated by academic privilege, but Skip Gates was messed with in the north, as was every person Claudia Rankine writes about in Citizen. I would bike to work in full academic regalia if not for police assuming that I probably stole it anyway, and, of course, shooting me. I don’t trust law enforcement, even when I need to call on law enforcement, and every person of color in this city has to deal with the very real possibility that to call for help can mean that you are the one who gets killed. One of the myriad reasons why the word empathy pisses me off is not that I think it’s impossible; it’s that most white people won’t do the work So, white lady, I’m sorry, but I can’t be the guy who calls the cops if somebody is robbing, shooting, beating or raping you, because they will assume that I’m the guy I called about. A friend of mine once bought fully into the image of Black men fed to him by a local cop (the bad ones want to be in jail, you see) until the night a cop dragged him out of his own home, threw him to the ground and stepped on him in front of his white wife. One of the myriad reasons why the word empathy pisses me off is not that I think it’s impossible; it’s that most white people won’t do the work. You will never know how it feels to realize that it doesn’t matter how many magazine articles I get, or which state names a day after me. Tomorrow, when I get on my bike, I will be the big Black guy, who might be shot before the day ends because my very size will make a cop feel threatened. Or, if I’m a woman, my very mouth. And a jury of white people and people of color sold on white supremacy will acquit him. And even my hoping for hipster points on my fixed wheel bike, is undercut by cops thinking I probably stole it. When Jamaican bus conductors want to pack an already full bus, they shout to the passengers to “small up yourself”. I don’t know what to do in this city to get any smaller. But, as I said earlier, that’s futile. Because whether smaller or bigger, I’m never the one with the measuring stick. This essay first appeared in the Star Tribune

  • Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/24/2021

  • Pandemic 'can be declared over if vaccines keep people out of hospital'

    The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said the pandemic will end if hospital admissions are low.

  • On anniversary of George Floyd's murder, President Biden to meet with family after missing deadline for police reform

    The president still hopes "he will be able to sign the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act into law,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Back in Business

    Stocks opened higher on Monday morning, as investors seemed comfortable pushing concerns about inflation to the back burner. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) soared after a successful weekend, and although Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) didn't experience quite a bump higher that many might have hoped to see, things are starting to look up for the cruise ship operator as well. On Saturday, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft successfully launched from its VMS Eve mothership platform, rocketing more than 55 miles above the company's New Mexico spaceport.

  • George Floyd Programming: Specials Mark One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

    It’s been one year since George Floyd’s death at the hands of police on the streets of Minneapolis — and America and the world were horrified by the cellphone video. Cities exploded with protests that would last throughout the summer and feed a renewed national focus on justice, equality and race in general. As we […]

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves estate to children and housekeeper, report says

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the vast majority of her estate to her children in her will, but also thoughtfully included her housekeeper, a report says. While her possessions and personal property are to go to her two children, Jane and James, a bequest was also made to her longtime helper, Elizabeth Salas. TMZ reports that the family will receive the bulk of the late Supreme Court justice’s estate, valued at just under $6m, but an amount was also set aside for Ms Salas, whom it is believed worked for her for 22 years.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mentally-ill Ashton Pinke, who police say was too dangerous to taser, killed one year on

    Relatives say police had been told young man was suffering from mental health problems, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Wisconsin pastor removed for telling parishioners to shun Covid vaccine says he’s victim of ‘cancel culture’

    During 2020 election, the pastor had claimed that ‘faithful Catholics cannot be Democrats’

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Spencer Knight steadied the Panthers early in Game 5. And then the floodgates opened

    The Florida Panthers needed every bit of Spencer Knight’s marvelous playoff debut Monday simply to stay in the series.