George Floyd anniversary: Family say Angelo Quinto died after police knelt on his neck but they have no video to prove it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Buncombe
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angelo Quinto looked cooking and fishing (Family photograph)
Angelo Quinto looked cooking and fishing (Family photograph)

When the family of Angelo Quinto called the police two days before Christmas, they thought they would be able to help the mentally distressed young man.

As it was, the officers would end up handcuffing him and pinning him to the floor for up to five minutes, as one officer held his legs and another knelt on his neck. His mother became alarmed as he became uncomfortable, allegedly saying: “Please don’t kill me.”

Within minutes, 30-year-old Angelo Quinto lost consciousness, and three days later he would die in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Antioch, California.

“I was watching it the whole time. I was there. I saw everything unfold in front of my eyes in our bedroom,” his mother, Maria Cassandra Quinto-Collins, told The Independent.

She said she had discussed with the officers how her son had been acting erratically and had suffered a mental health episode. An ambulance was on the way.

“Whatever they did, kneeling on his neck, the whole time, it’s all unnecessary, because he wasn’t resisting,” she added. “He did not resist. He wasn’t violent. He was calm.”

Mr Quinto had been born in the Philippines, and came to the United States with his family. One of his dreams had been to join the US Navy, and he had passed the entrance test, until having to drop out because of an allergy, and was honourably discharged.

His family said he had not given up that dream, however, and had been considering if he could try out again.

As it was, the young Asian-American man who liked fishing and cooking, has become the latest of hundreds of unarmed young men, unarmed and seemingly offering no threat to officers, to die at the hands of police. In many cases, officers had been called to help someone with mental health issues, only for the incidents to suddenly escalate and end in tragedy.

Family photograph
Family photograph

“These Antioch police officers had already handcuffed Angelo but did not stop their assault on the young man and inexplicably began using the ‘George Floyd’ technique of placing a knee on the back and side of his neck, ignoring Mr Quinto pleas of ‘please don’t kill me’,” said the family’s lawyer, John Burris.

“This horrific incident provides a haunting reminder that a seemingly minor call for help from the police can have deadly consequences for the person in need of help when the police use force first without verbally assessing the situation. It’s a sad commentary on policing when a call for help results in death for the person needing help.”

The family said that for more than a month, the police failed to inform the civilian authorities of what had happened, and that elected officials only learned of it through a local newspaper, and then social media. A video that Mr Quinto’s mother took of him bloodied and unconscious after he had been handcuffed, later went viral.

At the time the tragedy was playing out before their eyes, the family did not know about the murder of George Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Yet in the days and weeks that have followed they have seen clear parallels between the killing of Mr Floyd, and the death of their son.

“Yes, no doubt. It is like George Floyd, with the techniques that they used,” said his mother.

His sister, Isabella, says had the family taken video at the time the incident was taking place, everybody would liken it to the case of the 46-year-old African American killed in Minneapolis a year ago.

Does the family believe race was a factor? Angelo’s stepfather, Robin Collins, who called him “son”, said it was difficult to untangle the various elements.

“There are many things, right,” he says. “Perceived power, social status, race, how likely somebody is able to fight back…”

He said had Mr Quinto been someone else, someone better connected or more influential, he is sure “the outcome would have been 1,000 per cent different”.

“But how do you separate out skin colour and all the other metrics [such as class] that we don’t tend to talk about,” he added. “What’s really clear to me is that, you know, race tends to associate itself in our society with all these other metrics. People are generally judged by it – by a compendium of these things now.”

Antioch police have rejected any wronging. At a press conference in March, police chief Tammany Brooks said police had gone to the house after being called by a family member.

“At one point during the handcuffing, an officer did briefly for a few seconds have a knee across a portion of Angelo’s shoulder blade, which is a common control technique taught in California POST [Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training] approved police academies for prone handcuffing,” Chief Brooks said.

“At no point did any officer use a knee or other body parts to gain leverage or apply pressure to Angelo’s head, neck or throat, which is outside of our policy.”

He said that among the findings of an autopsy were that Mr Quinto had injuries consistent with struggling with both his family and officers, but that none were fatal. A public hearing, or inquest has not yet been scheduled.

The town’s recently elected mayor, Lamar Thorpe, who is African American, told an online symposium organised by the young man’s family that Antioch, 60 miles southwest of Sacramento, was once considered a “sundown” community by Black people, in that it was not safe to be on the streets after dark.

He said some of the changes he was trying to push in the police force and elsewhere were hitting up against opposition. He said police forces had dated from 1705 when men were sent out to capture escaped slaves. As to the long delay in his office learning of Angelo’s death, the authorities had “dropped the ball”.

“We have been working to fix historical wrongs,” he added.

The family is seeking to have its own medical tests performed. It has also filed a wrongful lawsuit against the Antioch police department. It is also campaigning for the passage of legislation, Assembly Bill 490, that would ban police from using restraints, including the knee-to-neck restraint, that cause positional asphyxia, within the state of California.

“The family is committed to trying to make it better, and making it so that other families don’t have to experience the same thing,” said Mr Collins.

“But it seems to me there are a lot of senseless deaths, and if policing were done in a way, or maybe not having police involved it would be very helpful to preventing this tragic and unnecessary deaths.”

His mother added: “Angelo is not here with us anymore, but we will be his voice.”

Read More

Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Vegas

Malaysian train collision injures more than 200 people

Texas governor Greg Abbott vows to sign bill blocking police defunding ahead of George Floyd anniversary

Recommended Stories

  • Mysterious air base being built on volcanic island off Yemen

    A mysterious air base is being built on a volcanic island off Yemen that sits in one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the Mayun Island air base in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with a prior attempt to build a massive runway across the 5.6-kilometer (3.5 mile)-long island years ago links back to the United Arab Emirates. Officials in Yemen's internationally recognized government now say the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE announced in 2019 it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi-led military campaign battling Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn will possibly testify on the former president's attempts to intervene in the Russia investigation next week

    McGahn's testimony hinged on whether or not former President Donald Trump decided to intervene in the form of a lawsuit.

  • Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses two teeth after passenger assault; inflight incidents at 'intolerable level,' union says

    There were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest from April 8-May 15, an 'intolerable' level, according to its flight attendants union.

  • Factory boss defiant as sanctions bite in China's Xinjiang

    A backlash against reports of forced labor and other abuses of the largely Muslim Uyghur ethnic group in Xinjiang is taking a toll on China's cotton industry, but it's unclear if the pressure will compel the government or companies to change their ways. Li Qiang, general manager of the Huafu Fashion yarn factory in Xinjiang, told reporters that even though the company lost money in 2020 for the first time in its 27-year history, it bounced back by shifting to domestic orders.

  • Maricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for audit

    Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAt least 15 dead, hundreds of homes destroyed after central Africa's Mount Nyiragongo eruptionA bold, fresh sauce to put on everything

  • Missouri congressman, weighing Senate run, meets with Trump in New York

    Trump met with the Missouri Congressman in Florida a few weeks ago.

  • Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

    “An absolute tragedy.”

  • Malaysian train collision injures more than 200 people

    Pictures on social media after the Monday night collision showed bloodied passengers, some lying on the floor of the carriage strewn with blood and shattered glass. Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told local media that a metro train carrying 213 passengers collided with a vacant carriage on a test-run in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers, one of the world’s tallest twin towers.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • 53% of Republicans view Trump as true U.S. president - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    A majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The May 17-19 national poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump, their party's nominee, is the “true president” now, compared to 3% of Democrats and 25% of all Americans. About one-quarter of adults believe the Nov. 3 election was tainted by illegal voting, including 56% of Republicans, according to the poll https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2021-05/Ipsos%20Reuters%20Topline%20Write%20up-%20The%20Big%20Lie%20-%2017%20May%20thru%2019%20May%202021.pdf.

  • Top Kremlin Pundits Celebrate Mid-Air Takedown of Journo Facing Execution

    PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty ImagesAs many around the world gasped over the outrage taking place in Belarus—where authorities forced down a passenger jet in order to arrest a journalist—pro-Kremlin propagandists were nothing short of delighted about the incident, rejoicing and celebrating in Moscow.On Sunday, Belarusian authorities ordered a Ryanair flight that took off from Athens to land in Minsk under false pretenses—a mere pretext to arrest a journalist on board. Roman Protasevich faces the death penalty after being placed on a “terrorist” list for his reporting on police brutality during anti-government protests in Belarus last year.“Never thought I’d be jealous of Belarus for any reason. But now I’m jealous. Well done, Batka,” tweeted Margarita Simonyan, the head of Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik, using the nickname for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.Journalist Snatched from Flight Faces Belarus ‘Death Penalty’Appearing on the state TV show Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, Simonyan doubled down on her support for the actions of the Belarusian dictator. “That was brazen. Great job. That’s how it ought to be done. I, for one, support such measures.” In response to media inquiries, Simonyan tweeted a poem that seemed to suggest the journalist “had it coming.”As for the method used to apprehend Protasevich, state TV experts said they’re shocked not by Lukashenko’s tactics—which they described as perfectly normal—but by the reactions from the West.Speaking on the Russian state TV show 60 Minutes, political scientist Vladimir Kornilov suggested, “Let's dispatch our Snowden to Cuba for a vacation and see what happens then.” Likewise, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed to be “shocked” not by Lukashenko’s actions, but instead by what she described as “Western hypocrisy” in this regard.Yury Afonin, a member of the State Duma for the Russian Federation, said on 60 Minutes, “Any traitor to their country—and Protasevich is a traitor and terrorist—will be held accountable. It’s unavoidable.” On another show, political scientist Sergey Mikheyev suggested that Russia could learn a thing or two from the Ryanair incident. “[Lukashenko] created an important precedent for us to follow in dealing with such people.”RT’s Simonyan was excited that the opposition journalist was captured in such a brazen manner. Perhaps unsurprisingly so, given that she is one of the most vocal proponents of the idea that Russia should ban any media that isn’t owned or controlled by the government.On the state media talk show The Right to Know in February, Simonyan said, “All resources and instruments that could be used to influence or alter the mentality of the masses and the mood of society need to be owned by us, by our country.” She added: “The West is in a state of war with Russia—a sanction war at the minimum, information war, hybrid war, etcetera. And yet they’re funding everything tied to the opposition. Should we close down everything Western? Yes, I think so.”To erase any notion of adherence to democratic values, Simonyan clarified: “Why would I see danger in limiting the freedom of speech when I don’t believe in freedom of speech?”During the state media talk show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev in March, Simonyan urged, “We must cut anyone who is working for their [Western] money out of Russian political life. Everyone. It has to be forbidden through legislation. Do you want to be in politics or media—and media is the same thing as politics—you can’t do that if you’re receiving even one dollar from over there.” At the same time, Simonyan is adamant that Russian state-funded RT and Sputnik should be able to freely function in Western countries.Russia State Media Gears Up for a War ‘Against the West’Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t far behind Lukashenko in his quest to silence dissent and eliminate any media coverage that dares to question his authoritarian rule. He falsely claims that Russia’s very survival is in peril, as the West is allegedly scheming to destroy the nation by removing him from his otherwise unending presidency through nefarious means.The Kremlin’s extensive propaganda apparatus is dedicated to painting the United States as a relentless, omnipresent foe. On state-funded media outlet Sputnik this month, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that the internet as a whole is secretly controlled by the U.S. government.“It’s a scary snake pit,” Zakharova exclaimed, describing the world wide web as a tool of hybrid warfare used to interfere in the affairs of sovereign nations. The Russian government’s intent to separate the country’s internet from the rest of the world is being portrayed to average Russians as a set of measures that are being implemented for their own good, as opposed to the real beneficiary: Russian President Vladimir Putin.The only solution that is being proposed by the Kremlin to the Russian people is the systematic elimination of the internal opposition, along with getting rid of the foreign media operating within Russia’s borders, and the eventual creation of the “sovereign internet,” which would operate separately from the world wide web. The Kremlin’s propagandists are working overtime to convince the citizens that what they really want is less freedom, more oppression, no plurality in media, and no change in power. In other words, a surefire formula to ensure that Putin remains president for life.On Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev in March, RT’s Simonyan made an Orwellian claim that the Russian people are not suffering from lack of freedom but are instead unhappy with excessive freedoms being afforded by the government—and should be glad to give them up for the good of the country. On The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev last Tuesday, Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov advocated arresting people left and right, with no regard for what the West might say or do about it. “There is a war of annihilation being waged against my country,” Morozov claimed, as he urged authorities to crack down on the opposition to prevent an uprising.Girlfriend of Belarusian Activist Also Snatched From Hijacked Commercial FlightWhile opposition leader Alexei Navalny languishes in prison, state media personalities are claiming that the Russians want Putin’s opponents to be crushed in a more violent manner. During his nightly broadcast last Tuesday, state media host Soloviev claimed, “Our liberals are pushing the country back to 1937 [Stalin’s year of terror], which would be welcomed by a sizable segment of the population. It could get very bloody.” This message is meant not only to feed the worst instincts of the public but also to deter any internal opposition, while the external influence is systematically uprooted.Describing the effect of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), Simonyan claimed last year that RT’s U.S.-based reporters are being “subjected to horrific pressure from their media, their names are being published, they are being shamed, influence is being exerted upon their friends and their family.” She shamelessly contended, “No normal person could possibly like a monopoly in media. That kind of monopoly leads to fallacies and mistakes. And when the matter at hand pertains to geopolitics and the world order, fallacies and mistakes can be deadly.”As Roman Protasevich likely faces torture at the hands of Lukashenko's regime, Russian state TV hosts and experts pointed out with cruel glee that he will be forced to provide information about supposedly being funded by Western intelligence agencies, further enforcing the illusion that anyone who dares to question the government is a foreign-funded “traitor.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Belarusian journalist reportedly pleaded with crew before being detained in Minsk: 'Don't do this. They will kill me.'

    According to eyewitnesses, a flight attendant cited "legal agreements" as the reason the plane had to land.

  • Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

    “An absolute tragedy.”

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • Senators swore to support America, not the filibuster. Kill it to save the January 6 commission.

    If Republicans filibuster the January 6 commission, they’re joining Trump’s insurrection. Will Democrats choose democracy or a rule that undermines it?

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • 'Army of the Dead' star Ana de la Reguera finally feels seen after 16 years in Hollywood

    The Mexican actress spoke to Insider about "Army of the Dead" spoilers and how Hollywood is finally giving her lead roles.

  • Submarine telegram from 1851, thought to be world’s first, goes under the hammer

    A submarine telegram sent in 1851, believed to be the first of its kind, has been discovered and is up for sale at Sotheby's auction house in London. The message was transmitted across 25 nautical miles of copper wire carried across the English Channel from South Foreland, in Kent, to Calais. It reads: "PRINTED-FROM-ENGLAND-TO-FRANCE-SEPT-28-1851-6-P-M." The piece of paper, complete with a scrapbook of information and cuttings about the breakthrough moment, is being sold by a private collector and is expected to fetch up to £5,000 on Tuesday. Dr Gabriel Heaton, a specialist in historical manuscripts at Sotheby's, told The Telegraph: "It is an exceptionally rare thing – we haven't found any records of an earlier [submarine] telegram. "It is a tiny slip of paper, and the only way it survived is because the original recipient placed it into an album. "This telegram sits right at the beginning of communication between nations and across the sea, signalling a really important moment." Pioneering brothers Jacob and John Watkins Brett set their minds to the task of connecting two nations via cable for electronic communication in the 1840s, just as the first terrestrial telegrams were becoming commonplace. They founded the Submarine Telegraph Company with the goal of taking the technology international. Using their familial wealth, they mounted an experimental attempt to connect Calais and Dover on August 28, 1850, and it was a partial success.

  • The hunt for Germany's largest warship proved that U-boats were the Nazis' best weapon

    The battleship Bismarck was the German navy's crown jewel, but its sinking in May 1941 convinced Hitler that the future of naval warfare was undersea.