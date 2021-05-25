George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

Alex Woodward
·1 min read
Lisa Michelle O&#x002019;Quinn was charged with two felony counts of assault after allegedly running over protesters during an Andrew Brown demonstration. (Elizabeth City Police Department)
Lisa Michelle O’Quinn was charged with two felony counts of assault after allegedly running over protesters during an Andrew Brown demonstration. (Elizabeth City Police Department)

A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown.

Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement. Police are also considering whether to bring hate crime charges against her.

Her first court appearance is on 27 May.

Daily demonstrations – including Monday’s incident, also on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the policing killing of George Floyd – have continued in the wake of the killing of Mr Brown, who was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on 21 April.

His death and a prosecutor’s decision not to bring charges against the deputies involved in the killing have revived national protests and debate about the lack of prosecutions for police and urgent demands for law enforcement reforms.

More follows...

Read More

Anger at double standard as white man filmed driving away from police stop

Police officers who shot Andrew Brown will keep their jobs, sheriff says

Black politician who spoke out over Andrew Brown shooting says police responded by urinating on his property

Recommended Stories

  • Vonovia Upends German Apartment Market With $23 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s apartment market is being upended after Vonovia SE agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in a deal that risks further stoking tensions over affordable housing.The year’s biggest takeover in Europe and the biggest-ever in the region’s real estate sector would combine the country’s two largest residential landlords into an entity that controls more than 500,000 apartments. The transaction would further consolidate the power of large property owners, an issue that has inflamed activists especially in Berlin.German landlords have faced intense public pressure over the past few years over rising prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. Deutsche Wohnen has been the main target of activists after buying a large amount of social housing that was put up for sale by the city to pay down public debt after the Berlin Wall fell.The latest demonstration was held just last weekend, and the issue is set to remain on the agenda ahead of national elections in September.The deal includes concessions to the city and tenants in an effort at a “new beginning,” Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch said after talks with Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller.The company plans to offer to sell about 20,000 apartments to the Berlin government, build some 13,000 new units and limit rent increases. Mueller welcomed the plan.“I want the city administration to have more influence over the housing market, and the deal helps us in that respect,” he said.It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to satisfy other critics, especially activists seeking a referendum to force the city to buy out large landlords.What Our Analysts Say:“The tense Berlin rent situation complicates the outlook, which may not be resolved by the planned concessions toward tenants in the city”-- Iwona Hovenko and Susan Munden, Bloomberg Intelligence (click here for the full note)Finding a home in Germany’s trendy capital has gotten steadily more difficult over the past two decades as new residents, investors and companies have moved in. Rental prices in many neighborhoods have more than doubled since 2009 as construction has lagged demand.Berlin was unimaginably cheap until about 15 years ago. Although vibrant and beloved by artists and students, it had little industry, few jobs and a glut of derelict apartments. That all began to change as Berlin became the premier startup hub in continental Europe and big companies, such as Amazon.com Inc., Daimler AG and Sanofi, opened facilities.While Berlin is the epicenter of the issue, rising rents have plagued cities across Germany, and affordable housing has become a feature on campaign platforms.Under the deal, Vonovia will offer 53.03 euros in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed dividend, the companies said in a statement late Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The bid represents about an 18% premium to Deutsche Wohnen’s Friday closing price.The stock jumped as much as 16% to 52.38 euros on Tuesday. Vonovia’s shares fell as much as 6.8%, valuing the Bochum-based company at 28.7 billion euros.Vonovia is planning a rights issue of as much as 8 billion euros after the completion of the transaction, expected in the second half. The companies anticipate 105 million euros in cost savings a year from the joint management of their portfolios.The combination doesn’t come as a complete surprise. The offer marks the third time Vonovia has tried to acquire Deutsche Wohnen. A previous attempt failed in February 2016 after Vonovia couldn’t win enough support from investors in Deutsche Wohnen, which called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.The companies decided to pursue the transaction now after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin. Buch said the ruling provided clarity for the property market.The deal shows that Vonovia’s Buch was finally able to win over Deutsche Wohnen counterpart, Michael Zahn, after the two clashed over price about five years ago.Zahn and Deutsche Wohnen Chief Financial Officer Philip Grosse are expected to be named to Vonovia’s management board after the acquisition, the companies said.A takeover of Deutsche Wohnen would be Buch’s crowning achievement. The serial dealmaker built Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.Vonovia was founded in 2015 after Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, which Buch led, acquired Gagfah SA in what was a record German real-estate transaction at the time. The company traces its roots back over 100 years to housing companies built for German railway, steel and coal workers.On this week’s transaction, Vonovia was advised by Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and Societe Generale SA as well as Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Deutsche Wohnen worked with 7Square GmbH, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG as well as Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.(Updates with additional comments, details and context)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Many students would be 'better off' if they did not go to university

    Many students would be “better off” if they did not go to university, the Education Secretary has said. School-leavers would have “more rewarding careers” if they ditched degrees and took up further or technical education instead, according to Gavin Williamson. His remarks come amid growing concern in Whitehall about the high numbers of students who are taking up places at university but end up burdened with debt which they are unable to repay, leaving the exchequer to foot the bill. The Government introduced a new skills bill this week, aimed at boosting the appeal of vocational qualifications and creating student loans for technical training as well as degrees. “Many students would be better off taking a different route to university,” Mr Williamson told The Telegraph. “For some it could be an apprenticeship or technical qualification. Not only can these routes offer a greater career path, but they also provide the skills that we need as a nation.” Mr Williamson said that the outcomes “speak for themselves”, pointing to figures which show that that five years after completing a higher technical apprenticeship, the average person’s salary outstrips that of the average graduate’s. The ambition for 50 per cent of school leavers to go to university was first introduced by Tony Blair in 1999, and has become de facto Government policy ever since. But Mr Williamson’s remarks signal a departure from this stance, with ministers increasingly keen for school leavers to eschew degrees in favour of vocational courses. Officials from the Department for Education point out that while many employers require skills that employees would gain from taking a technical qualification, young people are more than eight times more likely to enroll at university than they are to take a higher technical level. “We know universities play a key role for our country, but I don't want to see a significant number of graduates failing to gain well-paid, successful careers despite getting a degree and I don't want to see those students saddled with debt they can't pay back,” he added. “I would like more people to take up further and technical education, instead of university, as it would help them have more rewarding careers.” The proportion of young adults in England entering higher education rose above 50 per cent for the first time in 2017/18. Figures published by Ucas, the university admissions service, show that the number of British school leavers applying to start degrees surged to a record high last autumn despite uncertainty amid the pandemic. New data published this week by the Office for Students revealed that the majority of students fail to get a graduate job or progress to further study after completing their undergraduate degree at 25 British universities. Over 50 per cent of students from a list of institutions – including Bedfordshire University, London Metropolitan University and Suffolk University – are not in professional employment or education 15 months after graduating. The data prompted the higher education watchdog to issue a warning over low-quality courses, saying it is determined to crack down on degrees which give students a “raw deal”. A recent report by the Institute of Fiscal Studies found that almost eight in ten graduates will never pay back their full student loan under the new tuition fees system. The number of graduates who fail to clear their debt before it is written off has almost doubled since 2011, when the Government axed the old maintenance grants in favour of a loan system. Under the new system, 77.4 per cent of graduates will never fully repay their debts, compared to 41.5 per cent of graduates under the previous system.

  • Woman filmed using n-word and spitting at bouncer released on bail

    Footage of shocking incident was posted online by bouncer Tristan Price

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Woman looking lost in a sea of shirtless, leather-clad men at San Francisco gay event identifies herself

    The picture wordlessly identifies her with the feeling of being out of place, invisible or single

  • Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault

    A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger and lost two teeth in the attack last weekend, according to a union president, who complained to the airline’s CEO about unruly passengers. “Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences,” said the union president, Lyn Montgomery. A Southwest spokesman said Tuesday that the incident happened Sunday morning after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego.

  • Danica Patrick and Her Boyfriend Carter Comstock Enjoy 'Kisses and Cardio' During Workout

    Danica Patrick shared some PDA with her boyfriend Carter Comstock

  • It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

    Six months after Donald Trump's loss, conspiracy theorists and Trump backers are continuing their push for repeated examinations of ballots and finding limited successes. A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large Georgia county that includes Atlanta. Officials in a rural Michigan county have expressed interest in a review of their voting machines.

  • Justice Dept. appeals judge's order on Russia probe memo

    The Biden administration is appealing a judge's order directing it to release in its entirety a legal memo on whether President Donald Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson earlier this month ordered the Justice Department to release the March 2019 memo as part of a public records lawsuit from a Washington-based advocacy organization. In a motion filed late Monday, the deadline for deciding whether it would comply with the judge's decision or appeal it, the Justice Department said that it continued to believe that the full document should be exempt from disclosure.

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Sussex Royal cleared over breaking charity funding law, while Republic apologise for ‘untrue claims’

    The philanthropic foundations of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been cleared of breaking charity law following a 12-month review. Republic, the anti-monarchy campaign group, apologised to the Sussexes for the “public damage” it had caused in raising concerns about the “inappropriate use” of funds. The Charity Commission launched a review after the group asked it to look at the transfer of money from the Royal Foundation to the MWX Foundation, formerly Sussex Royal, and to Travalyst, Prince Harry's sustainable travel project. The grants of almost £300,000 included £145,000 given to Sussex Royal to fund its set-up and launch in 2019 and a further £150,000 given to deliver Travalyst’s programme. Sussex Royal in turn transferred the funds to Travalyst. The regulator found that neither of the royal charities had acted outside charity law. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “We are pleased that the Charity Commission has confirmed what we knew from the start: that MWX Foundation, formerly Sussex Royal, complied fully with UK charity law in its handling and transferring of funds and grants. “Today’s update provides complete closure to this review and ultimately underscores both the legitimacy of the former charity and the baselessness of the claims against it.” Republic said: “We apologise unreservedly to the charities and personally to The Duke of Sussex for our actions, and the public damage that has been caused as a result of widely publicised untrue claims.” The Charity Commission found that almost half of MWX Foundation’s funds were spent on legal and administrative costs after it was closed down in “difficult and unexpected circumstances” just 12 months after it was established. It said the spending was not unreasonable given the “unexpected events and unique circumstance which surrounded this charity”, and as such did not consider further action required. Helen Earner, director of regulatory services at the Charity Commission, suggested that the substantial costs incurred in setting up and winding down charities should have been considered when Sussex Royal was established in 2019. She said the MWX Foundation should have done more to document its decisions, especially regarding its expenditure on legal and administrative costs. “We also note that a substantial proportion of funds went into setting up and then winding up a charity that was active for a relatively short period of time," she said. “Trustees cannot predict future events when establishing a new charity – circumstances can change after a charity has been set up. “But all trustees, before setting up a charity, should think about the longer term, and consider carefully whether a new charity is the best way of achieving the intended aims. This helps ensure that set up costs are offset by longer-term impact.” The “regulatory and compliance case” examined concerns about Sussex Royal dating back to before the couple shut it down last July following their move to the US. Its name was changed after they were told they could no longer use the term “royal” after stepping back from official public duties. It is understood that some of the trustees of the Royal Foundation had expressed “disappointment" that the money given to Sussex Royal was effectively wasted on a foundation was soon to be dissolved. It concluded that the transfer of funds to MWX was in line with the governing document of the Royal Foundation, and allowed under charity law. The transfer of funds by MWX to Travalyst was also lawful as Travalyst could receive charitable funds for the promotion of sustainable travel, which is a charitable activity. The regulator said it had provided advice to ensure the funds are applied for solely charitable purposes. It also confirmed that there was no evidence to suggest that any conflicts of interest between MWX and Travalyst were managed inappropriately. MWX Foundation and subsidiary MWX Trading have both been formally wound down this month, with liquidators appointed. In their place, the Sussexes set up Archewell, their US-based non-profit organisation.

  • Italian mafia don nicknamed the 'king of cocaine' arrested in Brazil

    A mafia drug baron nicknamed the King of Cocaine, who is Italy’s second most wanted fugitive, has been arrested in Brazil after more than two decades on the run. Rocco Morabito is a senior figure in the ‘Ndrangheta, the organised crime network from Calabria that has extended its reach across the globe and makes billions of euros a year from trafficking cocaine from South America to Europe. He is considered to be the main broker between South American drug cartels and the multiple clans that make up the ‘Ndrangheta. He is now expected to be extradited to Italy, where he was convicted in absentia of drug trafficking and mafia association and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Morabito “was considered the second most wanted criminal in Italy and accused of involvement with the 'Ndrangheta, considered one of the largest and most powerful criminal organisations in the world,” the Brazilian justice ministry said in a statement.

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • A petition to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House has been signed by over 60,000 people after she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust

    Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison between mask mandates and the Holocaust was followed by a surge in signatories to the petition.

  • Biden DOJ appeals release of full memo on why Trump wasn't charged with obstruction

    The memo that recommended Donald Trump not be charged with obstructing Robert Mueller's Russia investigation was ordered to be released.

  • Rob Lowe says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Montecito, California, means 'the neighborhood is never going to be the same'

    "Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same," Rob Lowe told E! News' "Daily Pop."

  • Trump's Scottish golf courses could face 'unexplained wealth order' as legal challenge seeks investigation into their all-cash funding

    Donald Trump's purchases of two Scottish golf courses face new scrutiny in a legal challenge.

  • Halle Berry says she's been on the keto diet for 30 years to manage her diabetes and it's helped her to 'live proudly'

    Berry was found to have diabetes at the age of 22, which kickstarted her health journey, including taking on the high-fat, low-carb keto diet.

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • A court ordered Tesla to pay $480,000 to Norwegian customers who say their cars' battery life dropped after a software update, a report says

    Norwegian customers filed a lawsuit against Tesla that said a software update on their Model S cars slowed charging speeds and cut battery life.