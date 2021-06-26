George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter makes heartbreaking appearance in court: 'I miss you and I love you'

George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter made an emotional appearance in court on Friday alongside other members of George Floyd's family before the sentencing of convicted murderer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"I miss you and I love you," Gianna Floyd said in a videotaped interview when asked what she would say to her father.

"We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed," she said, adding that she wishes she knew how he got hurt. "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth."

Chauvin – who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in April – was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday.

Judge Peter Cahill went beyond the 12 1/2 years that were recommended under state guidelines but stopped short of the 30-year sentence that prosecutors were asking for.

He told Chauvin that the longer than recommended sentence was "based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd."

Chauvin, who did not testify at trial, addressed Floyd's family on Friday, but kept his statement short due to "some additional legal matters at hand," referring to his upcoming federal civil rights charge.

"I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind," Chauvin told Floyd's family.

Floyd's brothers Philonise and Terrence, as well as his nephew Brandon Williams, also gave victim impact statements before the sentencing Friday.

"My family has been given a life sentence," Philonise said as he asked for Chauvin to receive the maximum sentence. "We will never be able to get George back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.