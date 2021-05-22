George Floyd death: How US police are trying to win back trust

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clive Myrie - BBC News, Ferguson, Missouri
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ferguson officer hugs bereaved family
Police officer in Ferguson consoles a bereaved family

It must be hard being a police officer in America, especially after the death of George Floyd.

Damn right too, some would argue, given the shocking video of his last moments alive.

Patrol woman Brittany Richardson is 34 and a 12-year veteran.

She's now with the Ferguson Police Department, a suburb of St Louis in Missouri, and was at home with her wife and two children when she first saw the images of Derek Chauvin's knee on Mr Floyd's neck.

"There were so many videos of police engaged in the wrong kinds of interactions with people," Brittany says, "but this was heartbreaking."

The police are not all like that, she says, but the public don't see the men and women in uniform as individuals. "If one cop does something like this, we're seen as all the same. I was watching on my phone and I just kept thinking 'why is he on him, there's no need for this'.

There was no need for that amount of force, she says.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. Watching my wife's reaction, she was saying the same thing the rest of the world was saying. Why, just why?"

Brittany Richardson
Look at us as individuals, urges police officer Brittany Richardson

Brittany takes me out on patrol with her. Ferguson isn't very big - typical smalltown America. Easy on the eye.

"It's hard to believe that on television this place looked like a war zone," I suggest, gazing out of the window from the passenger seat at little white picket fences and manicured lawns.

"Yeah that was a lot of trouble that went on for weeks."

She's referring to the nightly pictures beamed around the world of the running battles between riot police and protestors in 2014, following the killing of the African American teenager, Michael Brown, who was shot six times by a white police officer.

Pictures show his body lying in the middle of the road in a pool of blood. His sneakered feet poking out from beneath a white blanket.

"I'd been a police officer for about five years up to that point, and looking at Facebook isn't a good idea, when there's been a police killing" Brittany shrugs.

"It was the same after George Floyd died. You see comments like - all the police want to do is kill us. But that's not what it's about, being a police officer."

Up ahead, we see a liquor store on the corner of the street.

"Watch this," Brittany says, "you see those five cars parked outside, as soon as we pull up, they'll drive off."

Sure enough, that's what happens, the vehicles scatter on the arrival of the patrol car.

"The drunks don't like me hanging around," she says "in case they do something stupid. But I worry every day that someone will pull out a knife or a gun and I won't go home back to my kids and my family at night."

"Do you pray before you go to work?" I ask. "Yes, every day. I pray outside the room of my kids that they'll be safe, and to make sure they know they're loved, and I pray I return home to them."

The death of Michael Brown was investigated by President Barack Obama's Department of Justice and they cleared the police officer of wrongdoing on the basis of witness statements and forensic evidence.

But it was scathing about the Ferguson Police Department and its report led to the resignation of the police chief. To this day the force must adhere to a strict set of rules governing how it conducts its business.

The current Ferguson police chief, Jason Armstrong, has been in the job for two years, trying to maintain a steady course on the road to the force's redemption.

"We're doing what we can," he says. I cannot guarantee or promise you there won't be another police shooting, of course not, but what I can promise and guarantee, is that we are going to handle that problem the right way, that there will be accountability. Only time can build trust, but we're getting there."

Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong
No police shootings since 2015, says Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong

But what about the fabled "thin blue line", that unbreakable bond between cops? It used to mean your buddy's got your back in a shoot-out, but it also meant he or she had your back if you did something stupid, or wrong, or even illegal. In other words, they'd lie to cover for you.

"We have new disciplinary procedures," says Chief Armstrong. "Our Duty to Report policy means that if an officer sees a colleague engaged in activity that would discredit the force, then they're duty bound to report what happened, and failing to do so could result in penalties similar to those imposed for committing the offence itself. "

It is a long road to the atonement past police injustices require. But Chief Armstrong says there hasn't been a single police shooting in Ferguson since Michael Brown died. No officer has had to discharge their weapon.

The chief was taking part in a fun run on the day I arrived in St Louis, jogging alongside local people. A different kind of community policing on a sunny Saturday afternoon. No big deal, no great fanfare, but the visible manifestation of a sense of community the police department is trying to foster.

The town sits next to the city of St Louis, the US murder capital and the worst place in America for civilian deaths at the hands of the police. I meet patrol officer Jay Schroeder, in the bar of the St Louis Police Officer's Association.

He's the president, and on the walls in four large frames are passport style pictures of 166 St Louis police officers. Each one is dated, the first in grainy black and white is of a man called John Sturdy. Beneath his name are the letters EOW, which stand for End of Watch, and the date he died - 1863.

Jay Schroeder and Clive Myrie
Jay Schroeder (right) shows the BBC's Clive Myrie tributes to fallen officers

Jay says several of the officers whose pictures are on the wall died in the late 19th, and early 20th Century and were victims of electrocution, after trying to use the cast iron police call boxes, which were poorly designed. But many others were shot in the line of duty.

"That's Gregory Erson," he says looking at one photograph, this time in colour. "He was working in vice and was ambushed by a prostitute's pimp. EOW-1983.

"Four of these guys I worked with, and Norvelle Brown- EOW August 2007, was the first who was shot and killed. Murdered after being fired on from inside a house where he was attending an incident. He didn't stand a chance."

I gently make the point to Jay that the city of St Louis has the highest level of civilian deaths at the hands of the police, anywhere in America.

"Yes but it is a dangerous place with violent crime rising," he counters. "But we understand public concern and we've been trying to work better with local communities, and we were doing good. Then George Floyd happened, and that set law enforcement back across this country. Sometimes things look bad on video. This one was bad, and for all the progress we've made since Ferguson, it wiped it out, just like that."

Jay comes from a family of police officers, six generations to be exact. His great, great, great, great, great grandfather emigrated from Ireland to America in 1891 and joined the police force, and there's been an officer from the Schroeder family in the ranks continuously, ever since.

As America marks the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death, it's not just civilians who'll be reflecting on what happened.

The police will be too, determined to show that Derek Chauvin does not represent who they are.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • WeWork reports $2bn loss ahead of stock market debut

    The troubled office-sharing startup's business was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Is Unbothered by Societal Pressures to Get Married

    "I would still love [a marriage], but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do,” the actress told Marie Claire.

  • John Boyega praises Marvel for 'elevating' diverse characters in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.' It comes after the actor criticized Disney of his character's treatment in 'Star Wars.'

    "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" follows the journey of The Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, one of Marvel's Black superheroes.

  • Judge investigates leak of grand jury proceedings into George Floyd's death

    A federal judge has begun an investigation into leaks to newspapers about the secret grand jury that indicted four former Minneapolis police officers for violating the civil rights of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ordered the U.S. attorney's office and the Minnesota attorney general to provide a list of every person to whom they disclosed grand jury activity. He also ...

  • Progressive Philadelphia DA's big primary win boosts reform movement momentum

    "Four years ago we promised reform and a focus on serious crime," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said after his victory Tuesday night. "We kept those promises."

  • Slain officer's body escorted through central Illinois

    A procession led by a hearse bearing the body of a slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, through several cities, starting in Champaign, passing through Monticello, where he lived, and ending at a funeral home in Decatur, where Oberheim began his law enforcement career. In Monticello, people lined Bridge Street to show respect to their neighbor.

  • Ukraine extends sanctions in connection with Russian aggression

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended sanctions against companies and politicians blamed by Kyiv for involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine, his office said on Friday. The list of hundreds of entities includes Russian television channels, news agencies, newspapers, consulting companies, online payment system WebMoney, and leaders of pro-Russian separatists. Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed after Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Russian-backed separatists took control of a chunk of eastern Ukraine that same year.

  • Iran rejects Canadian court ruling that Tehran liable for downed Ukrainian plane

    The Superior Court of Justice of the Canadian province of Ontario ruled on Thursday that Iran owes damages to families who sued over the crash, which killed 176 people, 138 of them with ties to Canada. "Everyone knows that the Canadian court has no jurisdiction over this air crash" since it occurred outside Canada, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

  • 3 things to know: Warriors’ season comes to end with overtime loss to Grizzlies, 117-112

    After battling to force overtime, the Golden State Warriors' season came to an end in an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, 117-112.

  • House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

    The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history. The bill's 213-212 passage came a day after the House approved the formation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly mob siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters, who battled police to storm the building in a failed attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election. The two measures now face an uncertain outcome in the evenly divided Senate as most Republicans have objected to both — and as some liberal Democrats opposed the security money over concerns about policing.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • EU parliament freezes China deal ratification until Beijing lifts sanctions

    The resolution to freeze ratification passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions. The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, agreed by negotiators in December after seven years of talks, aimed to put EU companies on an equal footing in China and cement Beijing's status as a trusted trading partner.

  • Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

    The Biden administration has cut its proposed infrastructure plan from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion in a gesture of compromise between the White House and congressional Republicans, Politico reported Friday. While negotiations are not yet over — even with a Memorial Day deadline for "progress" looming — the administration's counteroffer "was a sign [it] remains eager to craft a deal," per Politico. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This is the art of seeking common ground." Jen Psaki says the White House countered the infrastructure proposal from Republicans with a $1.7 trillion version, down from Biden's initial $2.25 trillion. "In our view, this is the art of seeking common ground," Psaki says. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 21, 2021 However, the $1.7 trillion offer is still far more than Republicans' proposed $568 billion, and the two parties reportedly "remain deeply divided on the scope of an infrastructure package and how to pay for it," The Wall Street Journal writes. Lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said in a statement Friday afternoon that the counteroffer "is well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support." .@SenCapito, who is leading the group of GOP negotiators of the infrastructure bill, issued a statement: "Based on today's meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden."h/t @krisvancleave pic.twitter.com/56hY8s5fF7 — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2021 Cuts to the $2.25 trillion plan were made possible by the administration's proposal to shift some spending in areas like "research and development" and "supply chains" to separate legislation. Politico writes that such a method is "unlikely" to please Republicans. However, the Journal notes Senate Republicans raised similar accounting maneuvers to adjust the total price tag recently. The White House counteroffer also lowered funding for broadband internet, and "roads, bridges, and major projects," said Politico. The ball is now in the Republicans' court to bring the "two sides closer," officials said. More at Politico. More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayHarry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Will cryptocurrency cause the next financial crisis?

  • George Floyd's murder generated tears, outrage, commitment — and lots of soulful art

    George Floyd's life and death moved many artists to express themselves, process their anger and celebrate humanity.

  • Prosecutors Move to Add Another Charge Against the 3 Former Officers Involved in George Floyd's Death

    Last month, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on three charges in the murder of George Floyd. As we await sentencing in the case, new developments have occurred in the case of the three officers charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin in Floyd’s death. The verdict in Chauvin’s trial has led to state prosecutors seeking to add another charge to the mens’ case.

  • Mayor Accused of Fraud Has New Problem: Drug Charges for Her Husband

    The husband of the mayor of Rochester, New York, was arrested Wednesday after police said they discovered drugs and guns in searches of his car and home, the latest crisis for the mayor in a year continually whipsawed by scandal. Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, 42, was accused of being part of a midlevel cocaine trafficking ring and charged Thursday with drug and gun possession in what prosecutors said was the culmination of a seven-month-long investigation. Six other people were charged in connection to the case, and additional charges are expected, according to the Monroe County district attorney. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Warren was not charged with a crime, and prosecutors have not suggested she was a target of the investigation. A lawyer for Granison said Warren had no involvement with anything of which he is accused. But Granison’s arrest, and the discovery of 31 grams of powder in his possession that the police believe is cocaine — as well as a semi-automatic rifle and an unregistered handgun in Warren’s home — threatened to once again upend Warren’s reelection campaign. The episode was the latest in a series of scandals linked to Warren, who is seeking her third term as the mayor of Rochester, a small city just south of Lake Ontario. Last summer, the city was rocked by revelations of an apparent cover-up of the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in police custody, which led to the firing of its police chief and censure of top officials. In the fall, Warren was indicted by county prosecutors on campaign finance charges for financial fraud during her 2017 reelection campaign. She has pleaded not guilty. In an address from City Hall on Thursday, Warren said she was the victim of a vast conspiracy to discredit her just a month before the city’s Democratic primary election. She accused the New York State Board of Elections of manipulating the evidence in its case against her, and suggested that the district attorney was framing her because she was angry the mayor had supported her opponent. And Warren intimated that the timing of Granison’s arrest and next court date — June 21, the day before the primary — had been designed to prevent her reelection. “People will try anything to break me,” Warren said. She described the recent events biblically, as her “Job year,” and denied any involvement in Granison’s troubles; the mayor and her husband had long ago signed a separation agreement, she said, but continued to co-parent their 10-year-old daughter. At a news conference Thursday, Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, repudiated Warren’s accusations. “I’m sure there are going to be people out there who think this was politically motivated,” Doorley said. “It was not.” Doorley described Granison as a player in a “narcotics ring,” adding that the investigation was ongoing and more arrests and searches were expected. More than 2 kilograms of crack cocaine and powder, worth about $60,000, as well as more than $100,000 in cash, were recovered across searches of the homes and other property of the seven people arrested. “We believe this whole organization was a midlevel drug organization that was affecting the city of Rochester,” Doorley said at the conference, adding that the quantity of drugs recovered was considered “significant.” Granison has had past run-ins with the law: When he was 17, he pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery after serving as a getaway driver in a jewelry store robbery. He was sentenced to five years' probation. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal possession of a firearm, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and was released on his own recognizance. Doorley said that investigators were also assessing whether the semi-automatic rifle was legal, and said he could face charges related to that weapon if it was not. John L. DeMarco, Granison’s lawyer, said that his client also wanted to stress that his wife had not been involved. “The mayor has played no role in any of this,” DeMarco said. “Other than merely being a resident of the home, there is no involvement.” Officials declined to specify what sparked the initial investigation, but Doorley said that Granison was not one of the original targets. About three months ago, conversations captured on police wiretaps revealed he played a role, she said. Police are seeking to interview Warren but have not yet done so, according to Maj. Barry C. Chase, a troop commander with the state police. Officials declined to comment on whether the mayor was heard on the wiretap. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, few think it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump, but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Grieving father sues after police searched for drugs in urn containing ashes of daughter

    Police in Springfield, Illinois told Dartavius Barnes they had found meth or ecstasy in his car. It was his daughter’s remains

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says