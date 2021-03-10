Derek Chauvin: The man accused of killing George Floyd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mr Chauvin, pictured on the first day of jury selection
Mr Chauvin, pictured on the first day of jury selection

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck before he died, is on trial in Minneapolis.

Since Mr Floyd's arrest and death on 25 May, the 19-year police veteran has remained largely out of the spotlight and free on bail.

Mr Chauvin will be the first of the four officers involved in the incident to stand trial. Jury selection began on 9 March.

He is facing the most serious charges of the four, including second-degree murder. Mr Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The others are charged with aiding and abetting Mr Chauvin's alleged crimes.

What charges does Chauvin face?

He is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors are also seeking to add a charge of third-degree murder.

Legal experts say that third-degree murder carries a lesser sentence, but it is easier to prove in court.

To prove second-degree murder, prosecutors must convince jurors that a serious assault had been committed by Mr Chauvin, and that it was a "substantial causal factor" in Mr Floyd's death.

Third-degree murder requires prosecutors to prove that Mr Chauvin showed a reckless disregard for human life, but not prove that an assault led to the death.

In an unrelated case filed after Mr Floyd's death, prosecutors charged Mr Chauvin and his wife with underpaying taxes for six years. They have pleaded not guilty to nine charges against them. Each charge carries a sentence of five years in prison.

What is Chauvin's police record?

Mr Chauvin, 44, was the most senior officer involved in Mr Floyd's arrest, having served for almost two decades with the Minneapolis Police Department.

His record of policing included both commendations and complaints about conduct.

In 2006, Mr Chauvin was recommended for a medal of valour for his role in the shooting of a man who aimed a shotgun at officers.

There have been at least 15 conduct complaints against him, the Star Tribune reported, citing records from the Minneapolis Police Department's Internal Affairs. Most of the complaints were closed without discipline.

Mr Chauvin's personal files were heavily redacted, but there are details of one complaint from 2007.

It concerns allegations Mr Chauvin pulled a woman from her car and frisked her after she was caught driving 10mph (16 km/h) over the speed limit.

A report found Mr Chauvin did not record audio of the incident and failed to switch his dashboard camera on during the stop.

He was disciplined for this complaint and one other, receiving a letter of reprimand on both occasions, records show.

What do we know about his personal life?

Mr Chauvin served two stints in the US Army prior to his career with the police. He was a member of the military police from September 1996 to February 1997, and again from September 1999 to May 2000.

His other previous jobs include security guard and McDonald's employee.

The day after Mr Chauvin's arrest, a lawyer for his wife Kellie said she had filed for divorce.

"She is devastated by Mr Floyd's death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy," her lawyer said in a statement.

Did Chauvin know George Floyd?

After Mr Floyd's death, the owner of a nightclub in Minneapolis revealed that the two men had worked alongside each other every Tuesday night.

Maya Santamaria, the owner of El Nuevo Rodeo said Mr Floyd worked security inside the club, while Mr Chauvin was paid while off duty to sit inside his squad car outside the club and occasionally help remove unruly patrons.

"I wouldn't characterise them as knowing each other," she told CNN, adding that "they would have crossed paths".

Lawyers for Mr Floyd's family had argued that Mr Chauvin's alleged past relationship with Mr Floyd played a role in his death.

An employee at the club initially claimed that the two men regularly "butted heads", but later said he had mistaken Mr Floyd for another black worker.

What has happened since Chauvin's arrest?

On 7 October 2020, a judge agreed to free Mr Chauvin on a $1m (£718m) bail, pending trial. He had been held since May at a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

Conditions of his bail include Mr Chauvin not contacting Mr Floyd's family, surrendering his firearms and not working in law enforcement or security as he awaits trial.

In February, US media reported that former US Attorney General Bill Barr quashed a potential plea deal that would have seen Mr Chauvin spend 10 years behind bars in exchange for pleading guilty.

The New York Times reported that Mr Barr, a Trump appointee, felt the deal was would be perceived as too lenient, and wanted state officials to be make their own decisions regarding Mr Chauvin's prosecution.

What happened to George Floyd?

The 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill.

He was handcuffed, but when officers tried to put him into the squad car he resisted and a struggle ended with Mr Floyd face down on the street.

Mr Chauvin, 44, kneeled on Mr Floyd's back and neck for seven minutes and 46 seconds, according to prosecutors. Three other officers assisted Mr Chauvin.

Mr Floyd said he could not breathe more than 20 times. The video shows him go limp and get carried away by police.

He was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

Recommended Stories

  • US prosecutors accuse Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez of wanting to shove drugs 'up the noses of the gringos'

    The Honduran president participated in a cocaine smuggling plot planning to shove the drug "up the noses of the gringos", a New York court was told on Tuesday. Prosecutor Jacob Gutwillig alleged Juan Orlando Hernandez was paid $25,000 in cash by the defendant Geovanny Fuentes at meetings held in 2013 and 2014. The president, Mr Gutwillig said, "made the defendant bullet-proof." Opening the case, Mr Gutwillig, described Honduras as a "narco-state", with Fuentes exploiting his political connections to run a massive cocaine smuggling business. According to court records, president Hernandez told Fuentes not to worry about extradition to the US. He promised to use Hondura's law-enforcement agencies to help smugglers flood the US with cocaine. "They would — as the president put it — ‘shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos,’" Mr Gutwillig continued.

  • Five officers accused of shooting teen 13 times now face charges, Oklahoma police say

    All of the officers are on paid administrative leave.

  • Manhunt ends in Missouri for man linked to 4 deaths in New Mexico, 1 killing in New Jersey

    Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri, after he was was wanted for questioning in the killings of 5 people in New Mexico and New Jersey.

  • Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Wendell Pierce Rips Her Interview With Oprah

    Pierce called the interview "insignificant" amid the pandemic, but said the duchess "would always have a friend in me."

  • 5 Oklahoma City officers charged with first-degree manslaughter in fatal shooting of teen who dropped gun

    Five Oklahoma City officers will be charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal November shooting of Stavian Rodriguez, a robbery suspect.

  • Five jurors seated in Minneapolis trial over deadly arrest of George Floyd

    Five jurors were seated by the end of the second day of jury selection on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused international outrage. Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court has set aside three weeks to screen jurors, aware that nearly everyone in the county had heard of Chauvin and even seen the bystander's video showing him with his knee on the dying Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last May.

  • Everything That’s Reopening Following COVID-Induced Closures

    As coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S. and President Joe Biden vows that the nation is on track to have enough vaccine supply “for every adult in America by the end of May,” Hollywood is inching closer to reopening. Entertainment is among the industries most crippled by the pandemic. Nationwide lockdowns forced the […]

  • SEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing

    Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies which raise funds to acquire a private entity with the aim of taking it public, allowing such companies to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter public markets. The SEC said a celebrity endorsement of a SPAC does not necessarily make it a safe bet for investors.

  • Thunder injury updates: Hamidou Diallo out vs. Mavs, George Hill still in cast

    OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault provided injury updates to George Hill and Hamidou Diallo, who will be out against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • German lawmakers seek to grill Merkel over Wirecard scandal

    German lawmakers say they plan to question Chancellor Angela Merkel and her deputy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, about their involvement with the collapsed payment systems provider Wirecard next month. Members of the parliamentary committee set up to investigate the Wirecard scandal said Wednesday that the long-time chancellor will be summoned to testify on April 23, a day after Scholz, the center-left Social Democrats' candidate to succeed Merkel in this fall's national election. Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings in June after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) supposedly held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably didn't exist.

  • Greek police officer suspended after man beaten during COVID-19 checks

    A Greek police officer has been suspended over the beating of a man in an Athens suburb this week that led to protests against police violence and fuelled an increasingly angry political row between the government and opposition parties. Following further clashes on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for restraint after a police officer was seriously hurt in the same area. Mitsotakis is expected to speak on the issue in parliament on Friday.

  • Cardinals free $7.5M in cap space releasing CB Robert Alford

    He was paid $15 million over two seasons to never play a down, having suffered season-ending injuries in training camp two years in a row.

  • George Floyd trial: Prospective jurors questioned over potential bias in Derek Chauvin case

    The first potential juror in the high-profile trial of a former police officer accused of killing George Floyd was excused on Tuesday after she described the 46-year-old's death as "unjust". The unnamed juror said she watched footage of Derek Chauvin, a white officer, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during his arrest and could not understand why he did not release Mr Floyd when he began gasping for breath. The woman, a mother of three who is originally from Mexico, told the Minneapolis court: "That's not fair because we are humans, you know?" Mr Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, noted that the woman had said she wanted to be on the jury "to give my opinion of the unjust death of George Floyd" in a questionnaire for potential jurors. The woman said she would be willing to change her mind based on the evidence presented at trial, but Mr Nelson requested the woman to be dismissed from the panel. The prosecution and defence are able to dismiss up to 15 jurors each during the selection process. The incident illustrates the challenges facing lawyers in the case, which has become a touchstone for a national reckoning on systemic racism and brutality in US policing. Bystander footage of Mr Floyd's last moments, in which he gasped for breath and said "I can't breathe" while being pinned to the ground (below), has been viewed by millions across the globe.

  • Breonna Taylor’s Mother Says ‘Nobody Has Been Held Accountable’ 1 Year After Police Killing

    Nearly one year after 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in her own home after they served a no-knock warrant, Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer is speaking out about the pain she’s endured after losing her child and the justice system’s failure to charge anyone in her murder. Palmer said that she finds it difficult to find any justice in the situation. “I don’t know the difference in the days anymore,” Palmer told NBC News Wednesday. “Nobody has been held accountable, and that’s the problem.” Taylor’s killing on March 13, 2020 sparked a nationwide protest against police brutality and a vast social media campaign to bring her killers to justice. But almost one year after Taylor’s murder, no one in the Louisville Metro Police Department has been charged. Also Read: Trevor Noah Asks Why Officers Weren't Indicted for Breonna Taylor Shooting: 'They're Police, They're Not Bears' (Video) Palmer told NBC News’ Blayne Alexander the protests across the country make her feel “eternally grateful.” “So many people who never even met (Breonna), but they learned of her. They came to stand for her. What happened to her wasn’t right. I could never say thank you enough,” Palmer said. “Just to know who Breonna was, she didn’t deserve that. And so, I’ve always felt like I’ve had one job… it was to protect my kids. And so how do you not continue to fight?” This week mourners and protesters remembering Taylor are expected to gather at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, where a memorial for Taylor was created shortly after her death. Also Read: Des Moines Register Reporter Found Not Guilty After Arrest While Covering BLM Protest In case you need a refresher on the case: Taylor, a Black woman and E.R. technician living in Louisville, Ky., was killed by three white Louisville Metro Police officers in plainclothes who were serving a no-knock search warrant under the pretense of busting a (nonexistent) drug ring. The officers — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — broke down the door to Taylor’s apartment in the middle of the night. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker fired one warning shot with his licensed firearm at the police, believing it was a home invasion. The police then fired back 32 shots, six of which struck and killed Taylor. Officer Cosgrove was determined to have fired the fatal blow that killed Taylor. Officer Hankison was indicted for endangering Taylor’s neighbors because three shots went through their adjacent apartment wall. One potential source of hope for Palmer and Taylor’s family is an ongoing federal investigation into her killing. Taylor’s family also is due to receive a $12 million settlement from the city of Louisville, which still refuses to acknowledge any wrongdoing in her death. The full interview will air tonight on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. EST. Read original story Breonna Taylor’s Mother Says ‘Nobody Has Been Held Accountable’ 1 Year After Police Killing At TheWrap

  • China says it will respond to 'all threats' as US Navy destroyer USS John Finn sails through Taiwan Strait

    This is the third time that a US warship has sailed through the highly contentious area since Biden took office.

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are focusing their investigation on Trump's Seven Springs estate in New York

    Manhattan investigators are reportedly focusing on Trump's Seven Springs estate in New York that he tried unsuccessfully to develop.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.