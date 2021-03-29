George Floyd’s family, civic leaders call for justice outside courthouse

The Rev. Al Sharpton, George Floyd's family and civil rights attorneys gathered outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse on Monday morning, calling for justice as former police officer Derek Chauvin's trial began.

"Today is the start of a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come on its quest for equality and justice for all," said attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Floyd's family.

Crump told throngs of cameras on the courthouse lawn that the trial will show whether America lives up to the Declaration of Independence, which includes justice for all.

Chauvin is charged with killing Floyd last May in Minneapolis. The incident led to international protests after bystander video went viral showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Crump reminded the crowd and those watching across the world that Chauvin is the man on trial, not Floyd. Still, the defense will try to assassinate Floyd's character and record, Crump said.

"What killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force," he said, calling on people to analyze Chauvin's character and record as a police officer.

Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams spoke briefly of his uncle, and condemned the officers who he said were either underqualified to do their job, or had intended to take Floyd's life.

"Somebody needs to be held accountable, and we are going to demand it," Williams said.

Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd said that he watched the video of George's death over and over because it's the last time he could hear his voice.

Sharpton led the group in 8 minutes and 46 seconds of kneeling in honor of Floyd, signifying the time that some observed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

They knelt mostly in silence, with Sharpton periodically letting the group know how much longer they had.

"Chauvin's in the courtroom, but America is on trial," Sharpton told the crowd.

After the news conference, the lawyers entered the fenced off pedestrian entrance to the courthouse before opening statements began, with activists close behind them. Holding signs, a small group pressed close to the fence, while chanting or trying to get a closer glimpse of Sharpton.

Artists and protesters from Visual Black Justice laid a coffin in the street, glittering with cracked mirrors and roses, for the people killed by police who did not get a trial.