George Floyd funeral: Joe Biden says he would be ‘so proud’ of his daughter in speech as Houston mayor vows to ban police chokeholds

George Floyd is to be buried in his home town of Houston after his death during an arrest last month ignited worldwide protests over racial injustice and calls for police reform.

A private funeral for the 46-year-old, who was filmed gasping for air and pleading for help as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, comes after thousands of people paid tribute at a public memorial service on Monday.

One of the speakers announced for the private service was former Vice President Joe Biden, who met with the family on Monday to discuss Mr Floyd's life. He delivered his speech via video and told Mr Floyd's daughter that the father would be "so proud" of his daughter. In contrast, President Donald Trump will remain in Washington DC during the service.

A Minnesota judge has set bail of $1.25m for Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with second-degree murder over Mr Floyd's death.