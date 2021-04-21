George Floyd’s girlfriend on verdict: ‘I’d do anything to have him standing next to me’

Keydra Manns
·5 min read
“I love him with all my heart, and I’d do anything to have him standing next to me again today,” said Ross on a microphone among a small crowd

George Floyd’s girlfriend spoke out on Tuesday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of his murder.

Floyd’s girlfriend of three years, Courteney Ross, 45, spoke out about the verdict in Minneapolis as people celebrated in the streets, per People. “I love him with all my heart, and I’d do anything to have him standing next to me again today,” said Ross on a microphone among a small crowd.

“But I know, I know, he gave his life so this could happen,” she said. “And I know that he gave his life so that other people’s cases can get reopened, we can re-examine the cases that were closed, we can get justice for people that deserve it.”

Read More: Pelosi under fire after thanking George Floyd for ‘sacrificing life for justice’

Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of killing Floyd after the former officer placed his knee on his neck for over nine minutes. He was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin will remain in jail until his sentencing, which is two months away.

Floyd and Ross met at a homeless shelter where Floyd worked as security guard and the two shared their first kiss.

“He approached me with prayer,” shared Ross on Tuesday. “He asked me if he could pray with me, ’cause he knew I was down and out. So I want everyone to remember, whoever you pray to, whatever you believe in, God is good, God proved that today, thank you, father God!”

She added: “Thank you father God, for giving us this moment, we needed this. Minneapolis needed it, my young people needed it, all my protesters, everybody out on the streets, boots on the ground, I know everyone’s tired. I can’t thank you enough. Floyd can’t thank you enough.”

“His spirit is here with y’all, and his big arms are reaching around everybody in this town,” she continued. “This is y’all’s big, big, big, big hug.”

“I know Floyd stood for what’s fair, Floyd stood for what’s right, Floyd stood for those that were voiceless … keep yelling, don’t let anybody put your voice down in life,” she exclaimed. “Keep it up.”

“Today it’s a moment to celebrate,” concluded Ross. “I want everyone to take a night to just be glad that we have one day of victory. The battle’s gonna continue, we know that, but one day we can just celebrate and be happy today. Put your arms around somebody today. Put your arms around somebody. Get your hug on, get your love on. Let’s — can’t we all just love each other for a moment.”

Minneapolis Braces For Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 20: Courteney Ross (C), girlfriend of George Floyd, waits for the verdict to be read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyds neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Read More: Minnesota students walkout of classrooms to protest racial injustice

The 17-year-old who took the video of Floyd’s murder is being called a hero. However, she is traumatized by the event, as reported by theGrio.

Darnella Frazier said she is traumatized after witnessing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

“I seen him die,” a tearful Frazier said. “And everybody’s asking me how do I feel. I don’t know how to feel. Cuz, it’s so sad, bro.”

The young lady told her story to NowThis days after the fatal incident.

According to the teen, she was walking to the store with her cousin when she saw the interaction between Floyd and MPD. “They killed that man! And I was right there! I was like five feet away! It’s so traumatizing.”

Frazier’s mom told TMZ that her daughter is already suffering from social anxiety and has been besieged by media attention and attacks on social media.

People have even said that the teen should have done “more” to help Floyd.

She responded in a Facebook post, “I’m a minor!” Frazier wrote, “Of course I’m not about to fight a cop I’m SCARED wtf. Fighting would’ve got someone else killed or in the same position as George.”

A GoFundMe has been made in her honor and it surpassed its $500,000 goal.

Writer Ryan Khosravi shared the link on Twitter with a caption saying, “Today’s a good day to donate to the fund for Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death.”

Additional reporting by theGrio’s Biba Adams

The post George Floyd's girlfriend on verdict: 'I'd do anything to have him standing next to me' appeared first on TheGrio.

