MarketWatch

Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drugmaker said its combination pneumococcal and flu vaccine is safe and effective when administered at the same time. The Phase 3 study is evaluating Prevnar 20 and a flu shot in about 1,700 people 65 years old and older, testing responses from participants who got both shots at the same time and participants who got their shots a month apart. "Vaccination rates decline when someone needs to make multiple appointments