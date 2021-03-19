George Floyd: Judge denies request to move Chauvin trial from Minneapolis

The case is being closely watched in Minneapolis and around the US
A Minnesota judge overseeing the case against ex-policeman Derek Chauvin has declined to move the high profile murder trial away from Minneapolis.

Lawyers for Mr Chauvin, who is accused of killing unarmed black man George Floyd, argued he could not receive a fair trial after a settlement was paid by the city to Mr Floyd's family.

Judge Peter Cahill called the timing of the $27m (£19m) payout "unfortunate" but said it should not delay the case.

Jury selection is continuing this week.

Mr Floyd's death, after being held under the knee of Mr Chauvin, was captured on camera and led to racial justice protests around the world.

Twelve jurors have been selected, and two more are needed as alternates. According to the court, six are white, four jurors are black and two are multiracial.

Judge Cahill did dismiss two jurors earlier this week who had heard of the settlement and had said it could affect their impartiality.

Trial arguments are due to begin 29 March.

Eric Nelson, who is representing Mr Chauvin, had argued that the wrongful death settlement paid to Mr Floyd's family last week had unfairly tainted the jury pool.

But the judge determined that moving the case away from Minneapolis would not necessarily lead to a more impartial jury.

"I don't think there's any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity in this case," Judge Cahill said in his ruling on Friday.

Also on Friday, the judge ruled that Mr Floyd's previous arrest, in which he was found with drugs, could be admitted to the jury as evidence.

Prosecutors argue that the previous arrest will be unfairly used by the defence to try to dirty Mr Floyd's character.

  • Judge denies motion to delay or move Chauvin trial after Floyd family settlement

    The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is set to continue, as a judge has declined to delay it or move it to a new location. An attorney for Chauvin, the former police officer facing murder and manslaughter charges over the death of George Floyd in May 2020, had requested Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill delay and move the trial after it was announced that the city of Minneapolis had reached a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family. The attorney argued this news could "taint the jury pool." But on Friday, Cahill denied the motion, NBC News reports. The judge concluded that "the pretrial publicity in this case will continue no matter how long we continue it." He also determined that "as far as change of venue, I do not think that that would give the defendant any kind of a fair trial beyond what we are doing here today," as there isn't "any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity on this case." Cahill, however, previously dismissed two jurors who had been seated, as they said hearing about the settlement would make it difficult for them to remain impartial. One juror told the judge, for example, that the "sticker price" of the settlement "obviously shocked me and kind of swayed me a little bit." The judge on Friday also ruled that the jury will be able to hear some evidence concerning Floyd's 2019 arrest, though only as it pertains to his cause of death, The Associated Press reports. According to NBC, 12 jurors have been selected for the case, and opening statements are set to begin on March 29. More stories from theweek.comMatthew McConaughey for governor?5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatSusan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

  • Minneapolis judge rejects request to move trial of ex-policeman in Floyd death

    The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd's murder, denied Chauvin's request to move his trial out of the county, saying on Friday that publicity about the case had spread far and wide. Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, has complained to the court that publicity around the trial tainted the jury pool in and around Minneapolis, citing in particular the city's announcement last week that it would pay Floyd's relatives $27 million to settle their wrongful-death lawsuit. For emphasis, he filed with the court a 3,972-page document filled with thousands of different unflattering news articles about Chauvin.

    When French diver Henri Cosquer stumbled upon the world's only prehistoric cave paintings reached from under the sea in 1991 off Marseille, some Parisian experts laughed off his claims of caveman penguin art as Provence hyperbole. Those claims turned out to be entirely true and saw the Cosquer Cave - whose entrance lies 37 metres (120ft) under the waves - hailed France’s “undersea Lascaux”. Now Mr Cosquer, in his 70s, is about to have the last laugh as an exact copy of the fabulous discovery that bears his name will soon open to the public in Marseille. Experts around France are putting the finishing touches to a perfect facsimile of the Cosquer Cave - the only one in the world with an entrance below present-day sea level where cave art has been preserved from the flooding that occurred when the seas rose after the end of the last Ice Age. The original contains a bestiary of 500 drawings of 11 different species, including horses, bison, aurochs, ibex, chamois, saiga antelope, red and megaloceros deer and a cave lion. However, unique to the cave are sea animals including penguins, auks, seals and jellyfish-like creatures. The cave also contains a depiction of what some have dubbed the first prehistoric murder, showing a human with a seal's head shot through by a spear.