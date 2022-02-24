George Floyd: Jury reaches verdict in civil rights trial of three officers

Bodycam shows bystanders on the scene of George Floyd’s murder where they begged the officers to help the Black man (AP)

The jury has reached a verdict in the federal civil rights trial of the three former police officers present at the Memorial Day 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of their fellow officer Derek Chauvin.

Tou Thao, 36, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane, 38, are accused of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights by failing to administer him medical aid and failing to intervene to stop Chauvin as the Black man lay dying underneath the white officer’s knee.

Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, held back bystanders and stopped them from intervening during the fatal encounter.

Mr Kueng pinned Mr Floyd down on his back and Mr Lane held down his legs. They had both been on the job just three and four days at the time.

All three are charged with one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care. Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are also charged with one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin’s unreasonable use of force.

Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Mr Floyd’s death.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.