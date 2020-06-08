George Floyd: What we know about the officers charged over his death

Four Minneapolis police officers have been sacked and charged over the killing of George Floyd, whose death spurred global protests.

The officers - Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao - arrested Mr Floyd for an alleged fake $20 (17.5 euros; £16) bill.

Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in custody on 25 May.

White officer Mr Chauvin was filmed pressing his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes before he died.

Mr Kueng and Mr Lane, two trainee officers, were days into the job when the incident happened.

Personal details about the four officers have been released by authorities in Minneapolis. Here is what we know so far.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder More

Derek Chauvin

What was his role?

Mr Chauvin, 44, was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on the floor repeatedly pleading "I can't breathe".

What are the charges?

Mr Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. He was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - two charges he still faces.

What's his background?

Mr Chauvin was the most senior officer involved in Mr Floyd's arrest, serving for almost 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Prior to his career in the police, Mr Chauvin served two stints in the US Army. He was a member of the military police from September 1996 to February 1997, and again from September 1999 to May 2000.

His other previous jobs include security guard and McDonald's employee.

Mr Chauvin is said to have worked in security at the same club as Mr Floyd in Minneapolis. The former owner of the El Nuevo Rodeo said the pair might have "crossed paths" but she did not know if they had met while working at the venue.

The day after Mr Chauvin's arrest, a lawyer for his wife Kellie said she had filed for divorce.

Thomas Lane

Thomas Lane was just days into the job when the incident happened More

What was his role?

Mr Lane, 37, was one of the first two officers called to reports of a counterfeit $20 bill. At the scene, he approached Mr Floyd's car, pointed his gun at him and handcuffed him. He later helped Mr Chauvin and Mr Kueng restrain Mr Floyd on the floor.

What are the charges?

He has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

What's his background?

Mr Lane started working for the force just four days prior to Mr Floyd's death. He became a cadet at the police department in February 2019.

A criminal complaint against Mr Lane said he had questioned Mr Chauvin's tactics during the arrest of Mr Floyd, asking: "Should we roll him on his side?"

Mr Chauvin, who was Mr Lane's training officer, said no. But despite Mr Floyd's discomfort, Mr Lane "took no actions to assist him", the criminal complaint says.

"What was my client supposed to do but follow what his training officer said?" Mr Lane's lawyer Earl Gray asked a judge in court.

A criminology graduate from the University of Minnesota, Mr Lane used to work as a guard at a juvenile detention centre and volunteered to mentor Somali school children.

J Alexander Kueng

Mr Kueng entered the police force in February 2019 as a cadet More