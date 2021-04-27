George Floyd may get posthumous pardon for Houston drug charge

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 10: A child views a mural dedicated to George Floyd, across the street from the Cuney Homes housing project in Houston's Third Ward, where Floyd grew up and later mentored young men, on June 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. ((Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images))

Local officials in Houston, Texas, are petitioning the governor to award George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a low-level 2004 drug charge that was based on the “lone word” of a “police officer we could no longer trust,” KPRC reported on Monday.

A decade and a half later, Mr Floyd became a household name due to the actions of another condemned local officer during another low-level arrest. Last week, a white former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Mr Floyd, an unarmed Black man, when he knelt on the man’s neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest for a counterfeit $20 bill last May.