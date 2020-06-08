George Floyd murder suspect Chauvin granted bail at $1.25m

The Minneapolis ex-policeman accused of killing unarmed black man George Floyd has made his first court appearance, where his bail was set at $1.25m (£1m).

Prosecutors cited the "severity of the charges" and public outrage as the reason for upping his bail from $1m.

Derek Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other arresting officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Mr Floyd's death in May led to global protests and calls for police reform.

Mr Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May.

He and the three other police officers have since been fired.

Mr Chauvin did not enter a plea as he appeared via teleconference on Monday.

He did not speak during the 15-minute hearing, and was handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit as he sat a small table.

His lawyer did not object to the bail price.

He is currently being held at the Minnesota state prison in Oak Park Heights, after being transferred several times.

His next court appearance is set for 29 June.

Mourners in Houston, Texas, where Mr Floyd lived before moving to Minneapolis, have been viewing his body, publicly on display for six hours at The Fountain of Praise church.

On Tuesday, a private funeral service will be held in Houston. Memorial services have already been held in Minneapolis and North Carolina, where Mr Floyd was born.

It is believed a family member escorted Mr Floyd's body on a flight to Texas late on Saturday.

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Mr Floyd's relatives in Houston to offer his sympathies. Aides to the former vice-president said he would also record a video message for Tuesday's service.

What are the accusations against Chauvin?

He faces three separate charges: unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, for which the maximum penalties are prison terms of 40, 25 and 10 years respectively.

Derek Chauvin is to appear in court by video link More

Further charges could be brought but it appears unlikely he will be accused of first-degree murder as prosecutors would have to prove premeditation, intent and motive, the Associated Press reports.

By bringing multiple charges, prosecutors give jurors a choice and increase the chances of a conviction.

Minneapolis city council has voted to ban chokeholds and neck restraints by police officers, and Democrats in Congress have unveiled sweeping legislation on police reform.

In France, which saw Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced that police would no longer be allowed to use chokeholds to arrest people.

It is part of a policy of zero tolerance of racism within the French police. France's police watchdog has revealed that there were 1,500 complaints against officers last year, half of them for alleged assaults.

How are people in Houston mourning Floyd?

It is the turn of people in Houston to pay their respects More

Masked and gloved mourners have been filing past Mr Floyd's coffin in line with coronavirus social distancing requirements, with only 15 guests allowed in the church at a time.