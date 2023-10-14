George Floyd mourned by sister on would-be 50th birthday: ‘I thought he would be alive to see it’

MINNEAPOLIS — George Floyd ’s sister is mourning him on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The Minneapolis man, who would have celebrated the milestone on Saturday, was instead killed in May 2020 — at the hands of a group of white cops.

LaTonya Floyd, 55, remembers her little brother as “just a soul full of joy.”

“He should’ve been here,” she told People. “I thought he would be alive to see it I thought he’d live to be 100.”

Floyd was just 46 when he was murdered at the hands of Derek Chauvin , who in 2021 was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The horror of his death, which many saw play out in widely broadcast video, reignited the Black Lives Matter movement.

”I’m missing him,” Floyd’s sister told the outlet. “I love him. I just can’t help it, I’m going to cry all day.”

Also in 2021, Floyd’s family was awarded $27 million in a settlement with both the city of Minneapolis and the officers involved in his death, which also included J. Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao.

Last year, the latter three were convicted of violating Floyd’s rights by denying him medical care on that fateful May 2020 day, as Chauvin used his knee to suffocate Floyd for nearly 10 minutes.

On May 25 of this year, the third anniversary of Floyd’s death, his sister said she forgave Chauvin in spite of the ex-cop’s lack of visible remorse.

”I’m not saying that it’s OK what he did — it’s not,” LaTonya told People at the time “But I pray that the next time he kneels down, it’s to help someone up, instead of holding them down. I hope he finds peace within himself I pray for him. I do.”

Had Floyd been alive to see his 50th birthday, his sister says “he would’ve thrown a block party.”

”Everybody would come,” LaTonya continued. “I miss him so much. I love him more, and since he is not here to do it, I’m going to do it for him.”