George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

The mural in Houston, Texas, painted by Daniel Anguilu, pictured here on Twitter before it was defaced this week with racist graffiti (Twitter/Amandalattimerr)

A mural of George Floyd in his hometown of Houston, Texas was defaced with racist graffiti following the conviction this week of former police officer Derek Chauvin for murder.

One of several Houston murals featuring the face of Floyd, 46, who grew up in the Third Ward neighbourhood before moving to Minneapolis, had “N---- lives don’t matter” written on it in red letters on Thursday night. The mural’s artist eventually covered up the offensive graffiti.

Houston Police called the perpetrator “some knucklehead”, urged the community to “stick together” and have opened an investigation.

Former police officer Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after he knelt on the neck of the unarmed black man for nine minutes and 29 seconds in Minneapolis in May last year.

He will sentenced in eight weeks time and could face decades in prison.

UPDATE: While I was there at the defaced #GeorgeFloyd mural, the artists who painted it showed up to cover up the offensive message. They’re going to get the correct paint colors and come back to fix the mural. They’re hoping to have it finished by the end of the day. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/WDFaNi5z4T — Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) April 22, 2021

After driving by the Houston Graffiti Building, artist Daniel Anguilu said that he noticed the “hate message” and swiftly covered up the words and repaired the piece the same day.

He told KHOU 11 : “As a human, it’s just wrong to do something like that; knowing that we’re healing and knowing that we’re in pain as a community. As a person of color myself ... I understand hate, but I also learned to navigate and deal with it in a different way -- and for me, that is art.”

The artist added that this wasn’t the first time that the mural had been attacked.

Chief @TroyFinner provides a statement on the vandalism of the #GeorgeFloyd mural. pic.twitter.com/3LujZ6R6LG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 22, 2021

“It’s a reminder that we just have to keep working and continue to do the work that we believe in,” he added.

Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference that the Houston Police Department is investigating and that the community should not listen to “one stupid individual.”

He said: “Some knucklehead...I don’t know what their motivation is if it’s hate. Ignorant people with bad hearts and bad motivation, do not give them the power. Yep, it upsets people when somebody defaces something like this when our city has been peaceful.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, pictured here in a police booking photo, was convicted Tuesday, April 20 of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd.Minnesota Department of Corrections

He added: “The verdict came in and it was the right verdict. Some people are upset about it, some people are ecstatic about it. But one thing here in Houston, we’re gonna stick together. A message to anybody that’s damaging anything in our city, mural, property or whatever, just keep doing it and you will be held accountable. but a message to my community, don’t give them the power. Up the good, push down the negative.”

The mural was painted by artist Anguilu last summer, following the Mr Floyd’s murder.

