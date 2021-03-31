George Floyd news – live: Firefighter witness in Derek Chauvin trial ‘was warned not to get involved’

Jane Dalton
·1 min read
Protests took place outside the courthouse where Chauvin denies murder (AFP via Getty Images)
A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her training to help George Floyd will be back giving evidence soon in the trial of a police officer charged with murder.

Genevieve Hansen, one of several bystanders seen and heard shouting at Derek Chauvin as he pinned Floyd face down last May, described her desperation yesterday as she recounted how she was unable to go to Mr Floyd’s aid or tell police what to do, such as administering chest compressions.

“There was a man being killed,” said Ms Hansen. “I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities. And this human was denied that right.”

She said another officer at the scene told her: “If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved.”

Lawyers for Chauvin say he followed his police training and is not guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

