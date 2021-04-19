George Floyd news – live: Minneapolis braces for Derek Chauvin trial verdict as closing arguments to begin
Closing arguments are set to begin in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, after both the prosecution and defence rested their cases last week.
Mr Chauvin is currently standing trial for the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd, who died in the former Minneapolis police officer’s custody last May.
Before the 12 jurors are sequestered to determine the conclusion of the trial, they will hear a final appeal from both sides as the prosecution and defence deliver their closing arguments.
The jurors will then be sequestered to decide on a verdict, which could take just a few hours or up to several weeks.
Following both sides resting their cases on Thursday, Judge Peter Cahill told jurors to prepare for a lengthy deliberation process, telling them: “If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short.”
Meanwhile, Minneapolis is bracing for the verdict, with the National Guard stationed and the areas around the Hennepin County Courthouse boarded up, as protests are expected if Mr Chauvin is acquitted.
Minneapolis schools will also move to distance-learning from Wednesday in preparation for any possible disruptions in the city caused by the trial.
The verdict comes amid recent protests in the city relating to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black Man Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop last week.
Protesters demonstrated outside of Minneapolis police stations, as they called for an end of police violence against Black Americans.
