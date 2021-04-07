George Floyd news — live: Officers used ‘excessive’ force, LAPD expert says, as Derek Chauvin trial continues

In this file photo taken on 10 March 2021, a man walks near the makeshift memorial of George Floyd before the third day of jury selection begins in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota ((AFP via Getty Images))

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its eighth day on Wednesday morning, following another day of witness testimony on Tuesday.

Several senior members of the Minneapolis police force have testified against Mr Chauvin this week in a damning indictment of the former officer’s actions, with police chief Medaria Arradondo telling the court on Monday that officer Chauvin should not have put his knee into George Floyd’s neck.

On Tuesday, Jody Stiger, a use of force expert from the Los Angeles Police Department, agreed, stating in testimony: “My opinion was that the force was excessive.”

Mr Stiger noted that officers initially had grounds to use force on Mr Floyd, since he was “actively resisting” arrest and flailing as officers tried to get him into a squad car.

“Initially when Mr Floyd was being put in the backseat of the vehicle, he was actively resisting the officers,” Mr Stiger testified.

“However, once he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased his resistance and at that point the ex-officers, they should have slowed down or stopped their force as well,” he added.

The jury is set to reconvene at 9:15am CT (3:15 UK) on Wednesday, as Mr Stiger returns to the witness stand for further questioning.

