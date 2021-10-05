George Floyd posthumously pardoned by Texas board for 2004 conviction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The recommendation for clemency will now head to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott

The Harris County Public Defender’s Office applied for clemency for the late George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction in Houston for which he spent 10 months in jail.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously to approve the request this week, according to an NBC News report.

“The board does not conduct interviews regarding individual clemency recommendations. A recommendation is rendered on each case after the totality of information is considered,” said Timothy McDonnell, a spokesman for the board.

The recommendation for clemency will now head to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott, who has not commented on whether or not he will sign off on the request.

“We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday’s decision,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “We do not support the integrity of Mr. Floyd’s conviction and agree these circumstances warrant a posthumous pardon. We urge Governor Abbott to follow the board’s recommendation and grant clemency.”

Floyd was arrested in 2004 for selling $10 worth of crack to an undercover police officer. He later pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 10 months in jail.

The officer in question, Gerald Goines, was later charged with two counts of murder in 2019 and was accused of lying to obtain warrants in a drug raid where two people died and five officers were wounded. He later retired from the Houston Police Department and more than 1,400 of his criminal cases were reviewed by prosecutors.

In May of 2021, two people arrested by Goines were exonerated of their charges. Goines remains under indictment but has not gone to trial for his murder charges. Another officer, Steven Bryant pleaded guilty in June of this year to federal charges of falsifying records to protect Goines.

Goines has been accused of creating false arrest records and, according to the Daily Mail, more than 180 of his convictions have been dismissed.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump released a statement urging Abbott to “act swiftly,” and issue a full pardon to Floyd. “But it’s even more important for the governor to assert his leadership to pass meaningful police and criminal justice reform,” said Crump.

“Like the U.S. Senate, the Texas Legislature left undone the hard but necessary work of protecting residents from unacceptable police violence. This work must be completed. This drug charge, which led to George Floyd’s conviction based on false evidence, helped to unravel his life. Similarly, tens of thousands of Black lives are ruined by a criminal justice system that uses the war on drugs to target Black people, force them into felony pleas, incarcerate them, take away their voting rights, and destroy their families,” he continued.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: A photograph of George Floyd (C) is displayed along with other photographs at the Say Their Names memorial exhibit at Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade on July 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. The traveling memorial features photographs of 200 Black Americans who lost their lives due to systemic racism and racial injustice and is sponsored by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA). Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: A photograph of George Floyd (C) is displayed along with other photographs at the Say Their Names memorial exhibit at Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade on July 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. The traveling memorial features photographs of 200 Black Americans who lost their lives due to systemic racism and racial injustice and is sponsored by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA). Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020 by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin who responded to a local market on suspicion of a person using a fake $20 bill. After kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes and taking the man’s life, Chauvin was later convicted to 22 and a half years in prison.

The murder and video of the incident sparked protests across the globe and motivated the now-stalled negotiations of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post George Floyd posthumously pardoned by Texas board for 2004 conviction appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • George Floyd recommended for posthumous pardon on drug conviction

    Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in handcuffs with a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes during a 2020 arrest, became the face of a movement challenging police brutality and bias in the U.S. criminal justice system. The Texas board voted 7-0 to recommend the pardon, media reported, adding that the recommendation would be passed on to the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for a final decision.

  • Fate of George Floyd pardon request now with Texas governor

    A Texas agency on Monday approved a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The unanimous recommendation by the seven member Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will now be forwarded to Gov. Greg Abbott, who will make the final decision. It was not clear when Abbott would decide the fate of the request.

  • WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

    The World Health Organization is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the U.N. health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said Tuesday that no decision is imminent. The clarification comes after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days reportedly said that administrative issues were among the main holdups in WHO's decision-making process about whether to grant an emergency use listing to Sputnik V as it has for a half-dozen other vaccines. Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the vaccine after a rigorous review process, and could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program organized by WHO and key partners that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.

  • 'A Long Road' to Get to Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Win at Talladega

    Sadly, historic win for driver hired by basketball great Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin not without haters.

  • Clean environment could become U.N. human right. Not so fast, say U.S., Britain

    Britain and the United States are among a few countries withholding support for a proposal brought at the United Nations that would recognise access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right, prompting criticism that they are undermining their own pledges ahead of the Glasgow climate conference. Diplomats say the Geneva-based Human Rights Council is expected to adopt the resolution later this week even if an opposing country calls a vote, as supporters are numerous and include Costa Rica, the Maldives and Switzerland. The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 % of the total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution https://www.reuters.com/world/india/pollution-likely-cut-9-years-life-expectancy-40-indians-2021-09-01 and chemical exposure.

  • California oil spill: Company managing facility sees shares crash

    After the oil spill, Amplify Energy’s share value plunged to $3.23 per share on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange

  • Michigan boy finds mastodon tooth during hike

    A six-year-old boy in Michigan turned into his own "private eye" after making a surprising discovery while hiking with his family. His dad thought it was just a rock. But this little guy just wouldn't let it go.

  • Climate change threatens the Everglades, Florida's gem

    Florida's Everglades National Park, the largest wetland in the United States, is under threat from climate change and has become a battleground for one of the most sweeping ecological conservation efforts on Earth.

  • I only realised I had been attacked when police showed me photos, says Reynhard Sinaga rape victim

    A victim of the most prolific rapist in the UK has said he only realised he had been attacked when he was approached by police.

  • Nashville's school board residency scandal gets a DA shuffle

    The Williamson County district attorney has taken over an inquiry into whether Nashville school board member John Little lives in the district he was elected to represent.Why it matters: Little purchased a house outside his eastern Davidson County district earlier this year, leading to criticism from some constituents and political opponents that he should be removed from office.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt is not a crimin

  • Facebook and Instagram went down, and the world does not know what to do with itself

    Social media users have been forced to vent their frustration on, gulp, Twitter.

  • Garland: Authorities will respond to "disturbing spike" in threats against school employees

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys offices to meet with law enforcement over the next 30 days to address growing threats to school board members, teachers and other employees in public schools.Why it matters: The order comes amid a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence" directed towards school staff, Garland wrote in the memorandum to federal authorities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Brian Laundrie's sister says he flew home August 17, a few days after the police stopped him and Gabby Petito after a fight in Utah

    "He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Hialeah Middle teacher jailed after cops say she had sex with teen boy in car over months

    A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Teen's body found in Asheville river investigated as homicide, police say

    A tip about a body in a river has police searching for information about the teen, according to the Asheville Police Department.

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get