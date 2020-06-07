George Floyd protests – Trump says DC under 'perfect control', posts tweet dubbing Biden a 'coward' for kneeling

Peaceful protests involving hundreds of thousands of people swept across US cities this weekend, and the world at large, in a historic call to action against systemic racism and police brutality.

From his heavily fortified White House, President Trump on Sunday said that he was withdrawing the National Guard from the capital following Saturday's march when 10,000 people descended on the capital demanding reforms to the criminal justice system. New York and other cities have lifted curfew orders.

The weekend began with a solemn tone as hundreds of people lined up to honour George Floyd at a second memorial service in his native North Carolina. His death in Minneapolis police custody after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes has sparked fury and grief across the world.





Please allow a moment for the liveblog to load: