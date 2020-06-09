George Floyd death: Why US protests are so powerful this time

Thousands of Americans are taking to the streets to protest about racism - many for the first time in their lives. Why has this particular tragedy struck such a chord?

George Floyd is not the first African American whose death in police custody sparked protests.

There were also rallies and calls for change after Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and Eric Garner were killed by police.

But this time seems different, with the response more sustained and widespread. There have been demonstrations across the US - in all 50 states and DC - including in cities and rural communities that are predominantly white.

Local governments, sports and businesses appear readier to take a stand this time - most notably with the Minneapolis city council pledging to dismantle the police department.

And the Black Lives Matter protests this time seem more racially diverse - with larger numbers of white protesters, and protesters from other ethnicities, standing with black activists.

A number of different factors combined to create "the perfect storm for rebellion" over George Floyd's death, Frank Leon Roberts, an activist who teaches a course on the Black Lives Matter movement at New York University, told the BBC.

Floyd's death was particularly 'gruesome and obvious'

A police officer, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes - even as Mr Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe" and eventually became unresponsive. The incident was clearly recorded on video.

"In many previous instances of police violence, there's a possibility of an ambiguous narrative - there's a partial view of what happened, or the police officer says they made a split-second decision because they feared for their life," Mr Roberts said.

"In this case, it was a completely unambiguous act of injustice - where people could see this man [Floyd] was completely unarmed and incapacitated."

Wengfay Ho (second from left) said she joined a Black Lives Matters march for the first time after George Floyd's death More

Many who joined the recent protests were first-time protesters, who said seeing George Floyd's death made them feel that they simply couldn't stay at home anymore.

"There are hundreds of deaths that aren't caught on video, but I think the gruesomeness and obvious hatred of the video woke people up," Sarina LeCroy, a protester from Maryland, told the BBC.

Similarly, Wengfay Ho said she had always supported the Black Lives Matter movement, but George Floyd's death was a particular "catalyst" that prompted her to take to the streets for the first time.

It "prompted a lot more emotion, and the call for change is so much more urgent right now".

It comes during a pandemic, and high unemployment

"History changes when you have an unexpected convergence of forces," argued Mr Roberts.

Mr Floyd's death came in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to Americans being ordered to stay in their homes, and sparked the highest level of unemployment since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

"You have a situation where the entire country is on lockdown, and more people are inside watching TV... more people are being forced to pay attention - they're less able to look away, less distracted."

The pandemic has already changed the way we live and work, and led to many Americans at home "asking themselves what parts of normal are no longer acceptable", he added.

And on a practical level, the US's 13% unemployment level means that more people than usual can protest and campaign without juggling work commitments.

'It was the last straw'

Mr Floyd's death came shortly after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Mr Arbery, 25, was shot on 23 February while jogging in Georgia, after residents said he resembled a burglary suspect. Breonna Taylor, 26, was a health worker who was shot eight times when police entered her flat in Kentucky.

Both their names have featured on placards at the latest Black Lives Matters protests, with demonstrators being urged to chant Ms Taylor's name.