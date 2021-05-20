George Floyd Square 1 year later

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis has evolved into a sacred space where residents and visitors alike come to pay homage, following the murder of George Floyd one year ago. It's also the site of the beginning and end of many marches and rallies in the area. But as many people appreciate how the area has turned into an autonomous zone free of police, local officials and neighbors say they are wary of a criminal element that overtakes the area many nights.

Recommended Stories

  • Want more in-state basketball players at UK? The class of 2023 may be your answer.

    ‘We haven’t had a class like this in a long time,’ says one Kentucky-based recruiting analyst.

  • Teens in blackface reenact George Floyd death in online post, Colorado school says

    “We take this type of conduct very seriously and have begun an investigation into the matter.”

  • Attorney for George Floyd's family to discuss death of Hopkinton teen

    The attorney who represented the family of George Floyd will discuss the death of a Hopkinton teen.

  • Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on ‘The Me You Can’t See’: TV Review

    In his personal life, Prince Harry has emerged only recently from a period of great pain. In his professional life, as evidenced by his new Apple TV Plus series “The Me You Can’t See,” the tricky part is just beginning. Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan […]

  • Adama Traore: How George Floyd's death energised French protests

    New laws in France have increased police powers at a time when their use of force is under scrutiny.

  • Legislation raises hopes for Alaskan cruises this summer

    Congress has voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada, a step that could clear the way for cruises later this year. The legislation approved by the House on Thursday goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. “This legislation is literally a lifeline for so many of Alaska’s small businesses that were struggling, and it means jobs for more Alaskans this summer," said Sarah Leonard, president of the Alaska Travel Industry Association.

  • Biden Secretary of State said the US is not looking to buy Greenland after Trump floated the possibility in 2019

    In 2019, Trump said he discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland - an autonomous Danish territory - and Danish PM said it was "absurd."

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for advising his brother to fight sexual harassment allegations

    A Washington Post report says Chris Cuomo participated on staff calls to help Gov. Andrew Cuomo manage his crisis.

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • 14 bodies found at home of ex-cop in El Salvador murder case

    Fourteen bodies have now been found at the home of a former police officer who was arrested this month for murdering two women, Salvadoran prosecutors said Thursday. The former officer, Hugo Osorio Chávez, was detained and charged earlier this month in the killing of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter. Osorio Chávez, 51, who had previously been investigated for sex crimes, confessed to killing the two.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for strategy calls with brother's staff about sexual harassment scandal

    CNN is acknowledging it was "inappropriate" for its anchor Chris Cuomo to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle his sexual harassment scandal. The CNN host took part in a series of strategy calls earlier this year focused on how to respond after the New York governor faced allegations of sexual harassment, The Washington Post revealed on Thursday. These calls reportedly included the governor's top aide, communications team, lawyers, and advisers, and the CNN anchor urged his brother not to resign while citing "cancel culture," the Post says. Chris Cuomo hosts a nightly show on CNN, and he said in March he could "obviously" not cover his brother's scandal on the air, though CNN would continue to do so. But Cuomo taking part in these advisory calls "cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics," the Post wrote, with Columbia Journalism School professor Nicholas Lemann saying, "If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that's not okay." CNN in a statement to the Post confirmed that Cuomo, who "often serves as a sounding board for his brother," participated in these calls and said doing so was "inappropriate" but that he won't be disciplined. "It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," CNN said. "He will not participate in such conversations going forward." CNN previously faced criticism for allowing Chris Cuomo to interview his brother numerous times on the air early on during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The network has said it "made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing his brother" during this time but that this rule has since been reimposed. More stories from theweek.comWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Footage shows troopers stunning, hitting, and dragging a Black man before his death. Police initially claimed he died in a car crash.

    The body-camera footage was released two years after Ronald Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • EU threatens to freeze huge investment deal with China

    The European Parliament warned China on Thursday it won't ratify a long-awaited business investment deal as long as sanctions against European Union legislators remain in place. EU lawmakers adopted a resolution in which they condemned “the baseless and arbitrary sanctions" imposed by Beijing on European individuals and institutions in March. The European Parliament’s criticism was echoed by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who said after a meeting of EU trade ministers that China’s sanctions haven't created a favorable environment for a deal to be concluded.