George Floyd statue in New York vandalized days after unveiling

A statue of police brutality victim George Floyd was vandalized on Sunday, just days after it was unveiled in New York City.

An unidentified person on a skateboard was seen splashing gray paint on the statue in Manhattan's Union Square before fleeing. The New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

"The individual is described as a male with a light complexion, medium build, last seen wearing a black hat, a dark green jacket, a neon green t-shirt, black shorts, black and white sneakers and a green backpack," the NYPD told the Washington Examiner.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. (Courtesy NYPD)

The vandalized statue was part of a project by the group Confront Art, which also created statues for Breonna Taylor and the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. The three statues are intended to be displayed in Union Square throughout October. The Taylor and Lewis statues were left untouched, Confront Art confirmed to the Washington Examiner.

"The George Floyd statue was the only one targeted," Confront Art co-founder Lindsay Eshelman said. "It seems to be the one that evokes the most emotion, good and bad, from all. I can personally say that Terrence Floyd, George’s brother, was incredibly disheartened and saddened to see his brother yet again be the target of such extreme hate."

The vandalism of Confront Art's statue marks the second time a statue of Floyd has been vandalized this year. A statue of Floyd's face in Brooklyn was vandalized on June 24 with the words "Patriot Front" painted over the statue's inscription, the New York Post reported.

