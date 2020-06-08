Calls for systemic change after George Floyd’s killing are met with pushback on the right

WASHINGTON – The conservative pushback to the public outcry over George Floyd’s killing arguably began on Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News commentary show.

As early as May 30, Carlson was unusual in focusing on violent incidents during protests in Minneapolis, setting him apart even among right-wing pundits like talk radio host Rush Limbaugh and fellow Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who at that point were lamenting Floyd’s death.

By Monday night, just over an hour after federal law enforcement officers charged mostly peaceful protesters and pushed them out of Lafayette Park, followed by President Trump’s photo-op in front of St. John’s church, Carlson unleashed a furious tirade.

“Politicians on both sides tell us that this is all about the death of a man in police custody in Minneapolis last week, the people burning down our country are protesters, they're engaged in a legitimate protest,” Carlson said. “OK, what exactly are those protesters' demands? What are they asking for? If Congress agreed to enact their program, what would the program be?”

Carlson spent much of his monologue cataloguing violent incidents in numerous U.S. cities that seemed to many to be close to spiraling out of control. Attorney General William Barr on Sunday morning called the previous Sunday “the most violent day in Washington in 30 years,” a reference back to the Mount Pleasant riots of 1991.

A protest this past weekend in London. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images) More

Many public figures have sought to quickly condemn violence and looting, while keeping their focus on peaceful protesters. And public polling has shown that the majority of Americans do not condone violence and looting, and that many saw unrest as overshadowing the protests. But Carlson implied there weren’t really peaceful protesters at all.

Carlson lit into America’s political leaders, focusing entirely on Republicans rather than Democrats, as if to shame them into more robust condemnations. He started with two Republicans considered potential 2024 presidential contenders: Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. He threw in a few other lesser-known conservatives for good measure, and then also blasted Trump — known to watch his show — for not doing more.

“People will not forgive weakness,” Carlson said.

Laced throughout Carlson’s biting commentary were various asides that revealed his anger at the idea that he and other Americans should have to feel any guilt for what had happened to Floyd.

“Like the rest of us caused this by our sinfulness,” Carlson said sarcastically.

He played out a theoretical line of thought. “‘Wait a second,’ you may be wondering, ‘How am I personally responsible for the behavior of a Minneapolis police officer?’ ‘I've never even been to Minneapolis,’ you may think to yourself. ‘And why is some politician telling me I'm required to be upset about it?’”

Carlson’s diatribe contained the foundational elements of an emerging right-wing response to the Floyd killing, and the nation’s horrified reaction to seeing a black killed on camera, once again, in front of its eyes.

A protest in Washington this past weekend. (Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

The template had a few key points: focus on the violence and looting rather than peaceful protests against systemic racism; accuse the peaceful demonstrators of having no real agenda; deny that systemic racism exists, broadly speaking or particularly in policing, despite significant evidence that the justice system treats black and white people in vastly different ways; and imply that Floyd himself was not a good person and should not stand for something bigger.