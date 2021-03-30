George Floyd: Teenage witness 'stays up apologising for not doing more'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The teenager whose film of George Floyd's death sparked global protests said she "stays up apologising" to him for "not doing more".

Darnella, who was 17 at the time, was one of four young witnesses who gave gripping descriptions on the second day of Derek Chauvin's trial.

In emotional testimony, she compared Mr Floyd to her dad, brother, cousins and uncles "because they are all black".

The case has brought issues of racial equality and policing to the fore.

On Monday, the opening session of the trial heard Mr Chauvin, an ex-police officer, knelt on Mr Floyd's neck for over nine minutes while arresting him in Minneapolis in May 2020. Prosecutors say this was a "major cause" in his death.

Defence lawyers have indicated they will argue that 46-year-old Mr Floyd died of an overdose. Mr Chauvin, 45, denies charges of murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers who were present - Tou Thao, J Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane - will go on trial later in the year.

What did the trial hear on the second day?

Four children who were all under 18 at the time of the incident gave evidence to the court, but the cameras were switched off so the jurors could not see them and they were identified only by their first names.

Darnella was walking to the Cup Foods shop with her nine-year-old cousin when they came across the arrest on the street outside.

She told the court she started filming on her phone because "I saw a man terrified, begging for his life. It wasn't right - he was in pain."

She described hearing Mr Floyd "saying 'I can't breathe'. He was terrified, he was calling for his mom."

Darnella said witnessing his death had changed her life.

"When I look at George Floyd I look at my dad, I look at my brother, my cousins, my uncles - because they are all black," she said, audibly crying. "And I look at how that could have been one of them."

"I stay up apologising to George Floyd for not doing more."

Her young cousin also gave evidence and said she felt "sad and kind of mad" by what she saw. "It sounded like he was hurting".

Two friends, Alissa, 18, and Kalen, 17, had driven up to the store when they came across the arrest. Both described feeling helpless as they watched Mr Floyd's last moments before "he was just laying there, no longer fighting or resisting".

The last witness of the day was Genevieve Hanson, an off-duty firefighter, who said the officers prevented her from administering medical help that would have saved Mr Floyd's life. She was rebuked by the judge for her testy responses to defence questioning.

What else has the trial heard so far?

One witness, Donald Williams II, who is trained in mixed martial arts, was questioned for over an hour by the prosecution and defence on Monday and again on Tuesday.

He told the court Mr Chauvin had used a dangerous technique called a "blood choke" and was moving his knee back and forth to increase the pressure on Mr Floyd's back and neck.

Courtroom graphic
Courtroom graphic

He rejected defence suggestions that he and other bystanders' interactions with police had been threatening to the officers there.

In opening statements on Monday, Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the jury that Mr Chauvin had "betrayed his badge" by kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck, and using "excessive and unreasonable force" to detain him.

Meanwhile, Mr Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson said the case was about the evidence, not about a "political or social cause". He said Mr Floyd had ingested drugs at the time of his arrest "in an effort to conceal them to police", and suggested this contributed to his death.

Mr Chauvin has been silent but remained engaged during the proceedings, taking almost constant notes on a yellow legal pad while listening to the evidence.

A graphic showing the breakdown of jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial
A graphic showing the breakdown of jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial

Why is this such a high-profile case?

Darnella's video footage of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck was replayed the world over and sparked mass protests and a racial reckoning in the US.

To many, Floyd's death while in police custody became a vivid symbol of police brutality - particularly against people of colour - and it sparked worldwide demonstrations for racial justice.

But despite the global outcry this is not an open and shut case. In the US, police are rarely convicted for deaths that occur while they are on duty, if they are charged at all.

The verdict in this case will be widely seen as an indication of how the US legal system treats deaths that occur while in police custody.

Recommended Stories

  • Police check alleged anti-Hindu comments aimed at Oxford students’ union's first Indian woman president

    Police are investigating alleged anti-Hindu comments directed at Oxford University students’ union's first Indian woman president, who was forced to quit in a racism row. Rashmi Samant, a graduate student at Linacre College, pledged to “decolonise the curriculum” and lobby managers to remove statues linked to imperialism. She was due to enter the post in the summer term following an election victory last month. But she resigned days later when students unearthed several of her "anti-Semitic, transphobic and racist" historical social media posts. It prompted a diplomatic row, with the Indian foreign minister leaping to her defence and a Delhi parliamentarian criticising colonial-era attitudes. The 22-year-old has fled home to India and feels it too unsafe to return to the university. She was hospitalised for stress and says she has been subject to hundreds of racist “cyber lynching” messages and hate mail. Hindu groups say the abuse escalated when Dr Abhijit Sarkar, a postdoctoral researcher at New College specialising in South Asian history, shared a picture online of Ms Samant's parents. The faculty member added with a ‘laughing’ emoji: “Oxford students are still not ready for ‘Sanatani’ president”, a reference to Hinduism. Thames Valley Police said it “can confirm that it has received a report of an alleged hate incident” and launched a probe. No arrests have been made. Oxford University has appointed independent investigators to probe harassment claims. Colleges voted 'no confidence' in Ms Samant over a “sinophobic” 2019 Instagram picture of herself in Malaysia captioned “Ching Chang”, a post from 2017 of the Berlin Holocaust Memorial with a caption deemed insensitive, and a third post distinguishing between “women, transwomen and men”. She denies they were discriminatory. Pt. Satish K Sharma, director of the Global Hindu Federation, denounced a “clueless and trigger-happy ‘woke’ lynch mob” and said Oxford must ensure Ms Samant feels safe to return to the university for her £24,000 energy systems course. Oxford said it was “fully committed” to ensuring students of all backgrounds “feel welcome, valued and respected”.

  • Tracy Morgan Says His Late Father Would Be Proud He Worked with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall

    The actor and comedian stars alongside the two comedy legends in Coming 2 America

  • Black Americans' vaccine hesitancy drops -poll

    The percentage of Black adults in the United States who say they have either received a vaccine shot for COVID-19 or want one as soon as possible rose to 55% in March.That's up 14 percentage points from February.The survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed overall more Americans are warming up to the idea about being vaccinated.With 61% of American adults reporting being vaccinated or intending to receive the shot.That's up from 55% in February.And the biggest driver in the change was interest from Black adults.Distrust in COVID-19 vaccines has weighed on U.S. rollout efforts, especially in some communities of color. A report by the foundation early this month showed Black and Hispanic communities have been lagging behind white people in receiving vaccines.Meanwhile, fewer than half of Republicans said they have either received at least one dose of the vaccine or intend to get it.That's compared to about eight in 10 Democrats, according to the report.Democrats, college graduates and adults aged 65 and over are among the groups most likely to say they have received the vaccine or intend to do so, the survey showed, with young adults and African Americans among groups likely to wait and see.

  • U.S. open to discussing wider nuclear deal road map if Iran wishes

    Efforts to sketch out initial U.S. and Iranian steps to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and Western officials believe Iran may now wish to discuss a wider road map to revive the pact, something Washington is willing to do. U.S. President Joe Biden's aides initially believed Iran, with which they have not had direct discussions, wanted to talk about first steps toward a revival of the agreement that Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, abandoned in 2018. The agreement eased economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs to the Iranian nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

  • Man tries to save Nashville cop from flood waters — and gets trapped too, rescuers say

    Rescuers struggled to hear their screams over the rain as the two men clung to trees for over an hour on Saturday night, media outlets reported.

  • VW rebrand turns out to be April Fool's joke

    The carmaker will not change its name to "Voltswagen" in the US despite earlier saying it would.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Why Braskem (BAK) Stock Might be a Great Pick

    Braskem (BAK) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • McCormick Stock Jumps, ViacomCBS Bounces Back, and the Stock Market Is Set to Open Lower

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stocks were down Tuesday as interest rates jumped another leg higher. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points, or about 0.2%. The S&P 500 was indicated to fall 0.

  • Serbia, Portugal could have avoided Ronaldo fury, says UEFA

    A Cristiano Ronaldo goal not given in a dramatic World Cup qualifier between Serbia and Portugal would have stood if the two football associations had agreed before the game to use goal-line technology, UEFA said on Monday. Portugal captain Ronaldo was left fuming and got booked for dissent after his stoppage-time effort in Saturday's Group A 2-2 draw at Serbia was cleared by Stefan Mitrovic after the ball had crossed the line as shown by television replays.

  • Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of FQ2 Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Micron (MU) will be showing off its second fiscal quarter earnings for 2021 tomorrow, and Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho is exceedingly confident ahead of the print. At the start of the month, Micron boosted its F2Q guidance from the prior revenue and EPS estimates of $5.6 to 6.0 billion and $0.68-0.82, respectively, to $6.20 to 6.25 billion and $0.93-0.98. Additionally, the company also raised its gross margins forecast from the prior guidance of 30-32% to the 32-33% range. And while FCF may remain negative for the quarter, it is expected to come in better than previously anticipated. Ho’s F2Q estimates are in line with the revised guidance and call for revenue of $6.24 billion and EPS of $0.96. “We do not expect meaningful variations from the guidance range,” the 5-star analyst noted. “Based on management commentary, we expect strong results in both DRAM and NAND in the quarter, with DRAM driving more of the upside vs. original guidance on strong pricing and bit growth.” Looking ahead, Ho thinks that due to the “continued positive market environment in both DRAM and NAND,” there’s a possibility the strength in memory pricing could once again drive sales beyond previous estimates. “On the DRAM side, management commentary and industry checks suggest that market supply will remain tight, which could drive upside to our expectations for a +5% increase in ASPs (average selling price) q/q,” Ho said. And while the environment for NAND hasn’t been quite as robust, Ho says industry checks indicate “certain SSD SKUs increasing ASPs by ~5% in C2Q.” The result of which could be that Ho’s forecast for NAND ASPs to drop by 2% sequentially in F3Q could also end up being on the cautious side. So what’s the upshot for investors? Ho is sticking to his Buy rating and $110 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing gains of 27%, should Ho’s thesis play out accordingly over the coming months. (To watch Ho’s track record, click here) Is the Street on the same side as the Deutsche Bank analyst? Absolutely. MU’s Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 23 Buys and just 3 Holds. The average price target comes in at $115.59, and implies possible upside of ~34%. (See Micron stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • NYPD seeks suspect after assault on elderly Asian-American woman

    An elderly Asian American woman was attacked by a man Monday afternoon who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

  • New York court rules Trump must face 'Apprentice' contestant's defamation lawsuit

    New York state's highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for a former contestant on "The Apprentice" to sue Donald Trump for defamation, after the former U.S. president called her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault.

  • The DOJ is reportedly investigating whether Rep. Matt Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and violated sex-trafficking laws

    The New York Times reported the investigation began under Attorney General William Barr and senior Trump administration officials were aware of it.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Afghan president promises to step aside if election is held

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani outlined his plans for peace at a regional summit in Tajikistan on Tuesday, saying that he would step aside if an election was held. The ninth Heart of Asia summit, aimed at promoting peace and security in Afghanistan, this year comes at a sensitive time as the United States and other powers attempt to jumpstart the peace process with a proposal for a new transitional government. Ghani has resisted the proposal, saying elections must take place before he will step aside.