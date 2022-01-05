George Floyd's 4-year-old relative shot inside apartment on New Year's Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


A 4-year-old girl identified as a relative of George Floyd was shot inside an apartment in Houston on New Year's Day, ABC13 Houston reported.

As of Tuesday, Arianna Delane was in the hospital with three broken ribs and a punctured liver and lung, according to her family, the ABC affiliate noted.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. local time on Saturday when gunfire struck the front bedroom of the apartment where Arianna was sleeping, her father, Derrick Delane, said, according to ABC13 Houston.

Delane, who believes the shooting was targeted, noted that it took several hours for authorities to respond to the incident at 7 a.m., according to the ABC affiliate.

Detectives from the Houston Police Department Major Assaults and Family Violence Division said in a statement on Tuesday that they did not have a motive regarding the shooting or a suspect description.

However, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement on Tuesday that their investigation into the "senseless shooting" of the 4-year-old girl "continues to move forward."

"I am aware of and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child's full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible," Finner said.

Floyd's murder at the hands of a former Minneapolis police office in May 2020 ignited protests for racial justice and the treatment of Black people and other minorities by police.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's back and neck for nearly 10 minutes before his death, was convicted last year on murder and manslaughter charges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bus delays in Fort Bend ISD and COVID headlines to know

    Heads up, parents! District officials say you may need to drive your kid to school as a bus driver shortage and staff out sick are causing delays.

  • George Floyd's 4-year-old niece wounded in shooting

    FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has the latest on the shooting as well as what Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is asking for following the incident.

  • George Floyd's 4-year-old niece wounded in New Year's Day shooting

    As the young victim recovers in the hospital, Houston police are looking into whether officers' response to the shooting was delayed.

  • Investigation at Romney Meadows results in three arrested

    Officers' investigation into a New Year's Day report of shots fired drew a large crowd of spectators about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

  • 'Vaccine status discrimination' would be banned under proposed Indiana bill

    The bill in the Indiana Senate would prohibit businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees or customers.

  • Report: Kazakh president's home ablaze as protests escalate

    Protesters in Kazakhstan's largest city stormed the presidential residence and the mayor's office on Wednesday and set both buildings on fire, according to new reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices in the Central Asian nation escalated sharply. In possibly the first of those efforts, Kazakh news sites became inaccessible late in the day, and the global watchdog organization Netblocks said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout. Although the protests began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the unrest suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

  • Man shot in the head with 'hand cannon' on Houston's southside

    Investigators say a "hand cannon" is a handgun that fires shotgun shells.

  • Black Conservative Says Comparative Statistics For Whites, People Of Color, Need More Than A Surface Level Of Analysis

    Derrick Wilburn, a father of three and the leader of the Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives, says he fundamentally objects to Critical Race Theory and teachings “inspired by” Critical Race Theory (CRT) in K-12 classrooms. He also says he disagrees with the notion that “America is an oppressive nation to people of color.” Dr. Phil references studies showing that, statistically, Black people and other people of color have higher rates of incarceration and receive stiffer sentences when convicted of committing similar crimes as white Americans. When Derrick says, “You’ve got to go deeper than simply a surface analysis of saying this is all racist,” how does Dr. Shaun Harper, Race and Equity Director at the University of Southern California, respond? Watch this Dr. Phil web-Exclusive to find out! Then tune in to Wednesday’s episode, “Critical Race Theory: A Nation Divided,” as Dr. Phil talks to parents, educators, and others from all sides of the equation about this polarizing topic. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Academic Says People Are ‘Conflating Conversations About Structural And Systemic Racism With Critical Race Theory’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Illinois police officer pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun, prosecutors say

    Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.

  • Man Indicted For 2010 Murder Of Former Girlfriend's 13-Year-Old Daughter

    A Texas man has been indicted for the 2010 murder of his former live-in girlfriend’s daughter as prosecutors reveal for the first time how she was killed. A grand jury in Mitchell County indicted Shawn C. Adkins, 35, last week on one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in the death of Colorado City girl Hailey Dunn, 13, local outlet KTAB-TV reports. In court documents obtained by KTAB, prosecutors allege that Adkins killed the eighth-grader by striking her in the head with a

  • ‘Illegal and Retaliatory’: Louisiana Man Who Has Already Spent 47 Years In Angola Is Rearrested at Prison Gate on Day of His Parole

    A Louisiana man who has served 47 years in prison remains incarcerated nearly nine months after his parole date and following two court decisions ordering […]

  • ‘This is your Asian family’: Wine-holding woman calls her ‘Asian kids’ during racist rant in Las Vegas

    A woman was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.

  • Dad faces assault charge in fight with ref at son’s basketball game, Washington cops say

    He shoved the 72-year-old man to the floor from behind, breaking his nose and cheek, deputies said.

  • Cold case victim from 1994 is identified through forensic genealogy in Riverside County

    Patricia Cavallaro was found partially buried nearly 30 years ago. Investigators identified her by finding a DNA match with a biological child.

  • Video shows man shoot into crowd in Palmetto on Christmas Eve. He’s wanted by police

    At least five shots were fired and one man was shot.

  • Mother Charged With Son's Christmas Eve Death, Claims He Was Injured By A Truck

    A mother in Georgia was charged with her son’s murder after a postmortem examination failed to support her claims that the child was injured by a truck, say police. Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, is accused of failing to seek proper medical attention for her 1-year-old son, according to a Jan. 2 press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department. The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead by police when they responded to a call to 231 Seasons Parkway in Norcross on Christmas D

  • Video shows Austin police officer punching woman during arrest after sleeping outside strip mall

    The officers "decided to arrest Simone because (they) knew of no other approach to communicating with a frightened human being," the lawsuit contends.

  • Pickens Teacher arrested sex with student

    Pickens Teacher arrested sex with student

  • Arizona couple accused of leaving their son, 11, alone for weeks during holidays

    An Arizona couple were accused of child abuse after they left their 11-year-old son by himself for a month during the holidays, authorities said last week.

  • Rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

    A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar donation fraud, authorities said. Yisrael Goldstein, 60, also was ordered to pay about $2.8 million in restitution. “I beg for mercy to accept my repentance and allow me to right the wrongs,” Goldstein told the judge at his sentencing, the San Diego Union-Tribne reported. He asked for “the chance to do whatever I can to help others to the best of my ability.”