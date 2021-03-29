  • Oops!
George Floyd's brother says case against Derek Chauvin is 'slam dunk'

Elisha Fieldstadt
·3 min read
Hours before the murder trial was set to begin for the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck for about nine minutes, Floyd's brother said the case is a "slam dunk," and he and his family are hoping for a second-degree murder conviction.

"We’re feeling good," Philonise Floyd said on NBC's "Today" Monday morning. "We know that this case, to us, is a slam dunk because we know the video is the proof, that's all you need. The guy was kneeling on my brother's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a guy who was sworn in to protect. He killed my brother in broad daylight."

"That was a modern day lynching," Floyd added.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck while Floyd repeatedly exclaimed he couldn't breathe.

Video of the arrest sparked outrage and prompted global protests for racial justice and against police brutality.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd said a second-degree murder conviction would "clearly show that he killed my brother."

"My brother was standing up just fine until [Chauvin] put him on the ground with his hands behind his back in the prone position face down and he decided to kill my brother along with the other officers because nobody tried to render aid."

The three other officers involved — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are expected to go to trial in August. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd's death.

Related: George Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city and the four officers accused in his death.

Chauvin's defense is expected to claim drug use could have caused Floyd’s death, arguing his body contained a “lethal dose of fentanyl,” as well as methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday said the strategy relied on "the same old playbook."

"They’re going to try to assassinate his character — the fact that they found trace amount of drugs in his system is just a distraction," Crump said. "The thing that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force."

Everybody keeps trying to say, 'this is a hard, difficult case. If George Floyd was a white American citizen, nobody would say this is a hard case," Crump added. "What killed George was a knee on his neck when he said I can’t breathe 28 times."

"This is not hard case," Floyd echoed. "We just want justice, we want a conviction. If you cant get justice as a Black man in America for this, what can you get justice for then?"

The jury is made up of nine women and six men. Nine of the jurors identify as white, four as Black and two as mixed-race. They range in age from 20s to 60s.

Recommended Stories

  • Rally for George Floyd on eve of officer's trial

    National civil rights leaders appeared alongside the family of George Floyd at a prayer service Sunday night, hours before opening arguments were set to begin in the murder trial of the former police officer charged in his death. (March 29)

  • Derek Chauvin trial opening statements: What to expect

    All eyes are on Minneapolis as opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial begin this morning. The big picture: Ten months after Floyd's killing rocked the world, many see the trial as a defining moment in our collective reckoning with issues of race and justice.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“It is not just Chauvin on trial... police accountability is on trial," Rev. Al Sharpton said at a press conference and vigil last night.This Washington Post headline captured the stakes: "What Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd means for America"What to expect: Day one includes instructions to the jury and opening statements. What actually caused Floyd's death will likely be a central theme of the arguments and testimony to come.Chauvin's defense is expected to point to an underlying heart condition and a "high level of fentanyl in his system" as factors, said Mary Moriarty, the former Hennepin County chief public defender. The prosecution, meanwhile, will rely heavily on medical examiner testimony and argue that "what substantially caused [Floyd's] death, was the compression and the actions by the former officers" as Chauvin held his knee to Floyd's neck.Outside the courthouse, expect protests and a heavy (and growing) security presence.Of note: As we've reported, convictions of police officers are rare, even when a fatal encounter is caught on camera.But unlike in those other cases, experts say it's hard to argue that Chauvin's actions were self-defense or the result of a "split-second" decision made in the line of duty.What to watch: The trial will undoubtedly bring renewed attention to the debate over the future of policing in Minneapolis and beyond. The campaign manager for one proposal to overhaul MPD told Torey they're on track to collect signatures needed to qualify for the ballot by April 30. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mass shootings are rare – firearm suicides are much more common, and kill more Americans

    Police stand outside the King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, where a gunman killed 10 people on March 22. AP Photo/David ZalubowskiAs the U.S. deals with two mass shootings in a single week, public outcry about racism, gun violence, gun rights and what to do about these issues is high. At last count, 10 people were shot dead at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22. Just days earlier, eight people were killed in a series of shootings at spas in Atlanta, Georgia. As a criminal justice researcher, I study gun purchasing and mass shootings, and it’s clear to me that these events are traumatic for victims, families, communities and the nation as a whole. But despite the despair about their slightly growing frequency, they are actually uncommon incidents that account for just 0.2% of firearm deaths in the U.S. each year. Mass shootings are rare Killings are not the only kind of gun violence, and are in fact a relative rarity when compared with other forms of gun violence in the U.S. According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, 470,840 people were victims of crimes that involved a firearm in 2018, and 481,950 in 2019. Each person is counted separately, even if several of them were part of the same incident, and this tally does not require the gun to be fired or anyone to be killed. When it comes to people killed by firearms, police data reported to the FBI estimates that guns were used in 10,258 of the 13,927 homicides that occurred in 2019. That’s much higher than even the uppermost count of mass shootings in 2019, the 417 recorded by the Gun Violence Archive. That group counts all incidents in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter, regardless of whether the shooter is killed or injured. It also includes events that involve gang violence or armed robbery, as well as shootings that occurred in public or in private homes, as many domestic violence shootings do. A Mother Jones magazine database that defines mass shootings more restrictively lists only 10 for 2019. Even the FBI’s own data – which uses yet another set of criteria focused on people who continue to shoot more people over the course of an incident – records just 28 active shooter incidents in 2019. The most recent research on frequency of mass shootings indicates they are becoming more common, though the exact number each year can vary widely. But not all experts agree. Some argue that mass shootings have not increased and that reports of an increase are due to differences in research methods, such as determining which events are appropriate to count in the first place. Speaking about school shootings specifically in a 2018 interview, two gun violence researchers said that those events have not become more common – but rather, people have become more aware of them. The same may be true of mass shootings more generally. In any case, some researchers have found that mass shootings are becoming more deadly, with more victims in recent attacks. Suicide is the leading form of gun death In 2019, the 417 mass shootings tallied by the Gun Violence Archive resulted in 465 deaths. By contrast, 14,414 people were killed by someone else with a gun in 2019. And 23,941 people intentionally killed themselves with a gun in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every year, homicides – one person killing another – make up about 35% of gun deaths. More than 60% of gun deaths are suicides. Mass shootings can get more attention than these other, more common, types of firearm deaths both because of human nature and the news media. People are naturally curious about violent events that appear random, with no clear explanation. Those incidents often spark fears about whether similar things could happen to them, and a resulting desire to know more in an effort to understand. In addition, cases with higher death counts or unusual characteristics, such as a shooter manifesto or video footage, are more likely to get press attention and extended coverage. Americans’ opinions are split on whether mass shootings are isolated incidents or part of a broader societal problem. And Americans are divided about how to reduce their frequency. A 2017 poll found that 47% of adults believed that reducing the number of guns in the U.S. would reduce the number of mass shootings. But a follow-up question revealed that 75% of American adults believe that someone who wants to hurt or kill others will find a way to do it whether they have access to a firearm or not. With those diverging views, it will be hard to develop solutions that will be effective nationwide. That doesn’t mean nothing will change, but it does mean the political debates will likely continue. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lacey Wallace, Penn State. Read more:Gun control fails quickly in Congress after each mass shooting, but states often act – including to loosen gun lawsWhy do mass shootings spawn conspiracy theories? Lacey Wallace receives funding from The Pennsylvania State University and the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.

  • Trevor Bauer hosts bullied boy at Dodgers game: 'That is a story I identify with'

    Trevor Bauer pitched 5 2/3 innings against his former Cleveland team in his last spring training start, but he made a greater impression on Kanon Aronson, 11.

  • Activists Seek Coca-Cola Boycott, Claiming Company Too Quiet Over Georgia Voting Law Changes

    Activists in Georgia are attempting to organize a boycott of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) for not coming out strongly against the state’s new voting law. The Activists’ Demands: Leaders of the AME Sixth Episcopal District, which encompasses more than 500 predominantly Black churches in Georgia, have criticized the Atlanta-based company for not aggressively voicing its opposition to the changes in the state’s election laws. The new measures include additional identification requirements for absentee ballots and restrictions on drop boxes for collecting absentee ballots. Critics of the law have argued it represents a new effort at voter suppression, with President Joe Biden referring to it as “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” Bishop Reginald Jackson, presiding prelate of the AME Sixth Episcopal District, told a rally in Atlanta, “If Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack. “Boycotting is not something we really want to do. Coca-Cola is a fine company. But at the same time, we think all of these major companies have responsibilities on issues of social justice.” The Coca-Cola Experience: On March 26, Coca-Cola issued a statement that said, “We believe voting is a foundational right in America, and access should be broad-based and inclusive.” The company added it was “active with the Metro Atlanta Chamber in expressing our concerns and advocating for positive change in voting legislation ... We will continue to identify opportunities for engagement and strive for improvements aimed at promoting and protecting the rights to vote in our home state and elsewhere.” Coca-Cola has a history of supporting the cause of racial equality. During the 1950s, the company was among the first to prominently feature Black entertainers and athletes in its advertising. In 1964, when Atlanta’s corporate leaders initially refused to participate in a special event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s winning of the Nobel Peace Prize, Coca-Cola’s then-CEO J. Paul Austin stepped forward first by securing a corporate presence at the event. The city’s other corporate leaders then followed his lead. The company exited the South African market in 1986 in protest of the apartheid policies, selling its business interests to a multiracial investors group. However, in 2000 Coca-Cola was ordered to pay $156 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a group of Black employees accusing the company of racial discrimination. CEO James Quincey has referred to the circumstances leading up to the lawsuit as a “grave” error, stating, “As the judge said, our biggest issue was not that we made mistakes and that there were individual cases, but that when we knew, we didn’t act to remedy and improve.” What Happens Next: Other activist groups have been seeking to move Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game from Atlanta and the PGA of America’s Masters tournament out of Augusta in protest of the new legislation. Biden told reporters on Friday that the Justice Department was "taking a look" at the new Georgia measures, but admitted he was uncertain if the federal government could have it nullified. "We don't know quite exactly what we can do at this point," he said. Photo courtesy Coca-Cola South Africa. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: ReportAirbnb Called Upon By Human Rights Groups To Drop Sponsorship Of 2022 Winter Olympics in China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Living Diaper to Diaper'

    If your child is not potty trained, how many diapers do you have on hand right now? That’s a question I certainly wouldn’t have been able to answer with any specificity when my children were babies. But it’s a question that parents who struggle to afford the expense — about $70-$80 per month, per baby — can answer easily, because managing diaper need is among their most significant anxieties. That’s what a new study from Jennifer Randles, an associate professor of sociology at California State University, Fresno, has found. She talked to women who didn’t just track the number of diapers they had at any time; they tracked their baby’s urine output down to the ounce. As Maria, a mom of four, told Randles: “Diapers is the No. 1 concern for me right now because I don’t want to struggle more, so I have to think about this stuff in this way, and I can’t go over my daily limit. It’s hard living paycheck to paycheck, living diaper to diaper.” Over half of the 70 women Randles interviewed said they were more stressed about affording diapers than they were about affording food, housing or electricity. (She attempted to recruit fathers for this study as well, but even after explicitly looking for dads who manage their children’s diaper needs, she could find only three willing participants.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Diaper need is an under-researched topic, Randles said, but studies have suggested that somewhere between 29% and 36% of families struggle to afford diapers. The need is so significant, and it causes outsized stress, because diapers are not subsidized by the major anti-poverty programs: WIC (the Women, Infants, and Children program) covers formula and other foods for pregnant women, mothers of young children and children younger than 5; and SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps) covers other nutrition. Cora, a mom of five, told Randles: “I worry about diapers more than food because we can portion our food. We get some food stamps, always have at least a can of something. You can’t really portion your diapers in the same way and say, ‘OK, I’m going to use only three diapers today.’ What if your kid goes poop four times?” Though no governmental organization keeps statistics on how much diaper need has increased since the pandemic started, a representative from the National Diaper Bank Network said that there was an 86% increase on average in the number of diapers distributed to children and families during the pandemic as compared to pre-pandemic figures, and they projected that nearly 40% more children are being served by their diaper banks. Holly McDaniel, executive director of the Austin Diaper Bank in Texas, said that while local need has declined since I last interviewed her in the summer of 2020, “we still are at a 75% increase over where we were in February 2020.” McDaniel said that her organization had distributed 1.7 million diapers in 2020, compared with 950,000 diapers in 2019. The need was especially pronounced in February 2021, when winter storms knocked out electricity and access to clean drinking water across Texas. In one week during that period, the Austin Diaper Bank distributed about 200,000 diapers, 4,000 ready-made containers of formula and 2,000 cans of powder formula, McDaniel said. Parents who have not experienced diaper need may have trouble understanding how much time, energy and effort goes into the process of accessing diapers, Randles said. Some blithely suggest that families should just use cloth diapers, which is “completely oblivious to the actual lived circumstances” of these mothers, some of whom are working multiple jobs, may not have in-home washers and dryers, and might even live in shelters, because they do not have housing. Diaper need is also associated with a stigma that may be even deeper than needing food assistance. “It’s still taboo to talk about so many different bodily functions,” said Randles, and that inability to meet their children’s most intimate needs felt shameful to some women. “People just judge you more,” Yesenia, a mom of two, told Randles. “If we needed help with housing or food, people get that, but what does it say about you as a mother if you can’t provide diapers, the one simple thing only your child needs?” Perhaps as a result of this stigma, diaper need is linked to greater rates of depressive symptoms in new moms than food insufficiency is. It is also linked to more frequent visits to the pediatrician for diaper rash and urinary tract infections. McDaniel is hopeful that the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes monthly checks of up to $300 paid directly to families for children younger than 5, will help ameliorate at least some diaper need for her clients. The stimulus package is projected to cut child poverty compared with pre-pandemic levels by 52% for Black families, 45% for Latino families and 39% for white families. There is also some bipartisan legislation in the works to provide support to families in need of diapers during the pandemic. But the moms who need those diapers cannot wait; the anxiety of providing for their children’s most basic bodily functions is on their mind right now. — To find out more about donating diapers, visit nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org/home-covid19/. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • Reporter's trial on George Floyd protest coverage exposes abuse of prosecutorial power

    Defendants face a justice system that cares less about actual innocence or guilt and more about getting cases resolved: USA TODAY NETWORK executive

  • Australian PM promotes women in cabinet reshuffle amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday as he sought to repair his standing following a series of damaging allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff. Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament. In a move designed to regain voter support, Morrison said he would now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet as he awarded promotions and additional remits to five women.

  • Michigan GOP chair refuses to resign after calling female Democrats ‘witches’ and joking about assassinations

    ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches, and to make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake’

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesTrump, in a tuxedo, regales Mar-a-Lago wedding party with complaints about Biden, losing the electionBiden is apparently determined to focus on infrastructure this week

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials describe picking a young black bear showing "dog-like" behaviour, and jumped into a residents' open car trunk.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.

  • Two teenage girls charged with murder after alleged carjacking, assault of UberEats driver in DC

    2 teens have been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting a man with a taser and killing him during an attempted car robbery, authorities say.

  • Suez Canal: Ever Given container ship 'partially refloated'

    Salvage teams have partially freed the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, almost a week after the grounded vessel blocked the major transit route. Leth Agencies, the canal’s service provider, reported the breakthrough early on Monday, saying it had been "partially refloated". The firm said it was awaiting confirmation of the refloating from the Suez Canal Authority. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority that operates the waterway, also reported “good news”, according to the Wall Street Journal, saying that tugboats would keep working to ensure the vessel could begin moving again up the canal. “We are not finished yet, but it has moved,” he was quoted as saying. The maritime services provider Inchcape said the ship had been refloated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, sharing an image that appeared to show the ship's stern had swung around, opening space in the canal.