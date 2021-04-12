George Floyd's brother testifies in Derek Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd's brother testifies in Derek Chauvin murder trial
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Janelle Griffith
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The prosecution called George Floyd's brother to the stand Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd last May.

Philonise Floyd is the second "spark of life" witness to testify. Jurors have already heard from Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, who testified that like so many Americans, they had a shared struggle with opioid addiction.

"Both Floyd and I, our story, it's a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids," Ross said. "We both struggled from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back."

The "spark of life" testimony is intended to humanize Floyd and to give jurors a fuller view of who he was. In calling Ross to the stand, prosecutors sought to control the narrative around his struggle with drugs.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors have said Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds.

Philonise Floyd, 39, a married father of two, recalled growing up in Houston, Texas, with his older brother Floyd, who was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He became emotional after a photo of his mother and Floyd were shown by prosecutor Steve Schleicher. Philonise Floyd said he missed them both.

He said he was married in the month of May, his brother "was killed May 25" and their mother died on May 30, 2018.

"It's like a bitter sweet month because I'm supposed to be happy when that month comes," Philonise Floyd said as he wiped away tears.

A widely viewed bystander video of Floyd, a Black man, saying he couldn't breathe as onlookers yelled at Chauvin, who is white, to get off him sparked international protests against racism and police brutality.

Chauvin and three other Minneapolis police officers who were at the scene were fired a day after Floyd's death.

The prosecution has argued that Floyd's death was caused by asphyxia, or insufficient oxygen, from Chauvin kneeling on his neck. The defense has said that Floyd's use of illegal drugs and his underlying health conditions caused his death.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Floyd and declared his death a homicide, said Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." Baker testified last week that fentanyl and heart disease had contributed to Floyd's death, but that the police officers' actions were the main cause.

"In my opinion, the law enforcement subdual, restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions," Baker testified.

To convict Chauvin of murder, the jury needs to find that his restraint of Floyd was a "substantial causal factor" to his death.

Under "other significant conditions," the autopsy report said, Floyd suffered from hypertensive heart disease and listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. Baker said Floyd had an overdose-level amount of fentanyl in his system but witnesses have refuted that. The testimony of other medical experts, including a world-renowned pulmonologist, has bolstered prosecution claims that Floyd died from being held down by Chauvin.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," said Dr. Martin J. Tobin, a pulmonologist and critical care physician, who testified Thursday.

Tobin said Floyd died from a low level of oxygen. He said it was not a sudden death.

Almost 40 witnesses were called to the stand, including the Minneapolis police chief and other experienced officers who openly condemned Chauvin's treatment of Floyd.

"To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said. "It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or values."

Recommended Stories

  • Daunte Wright was ‘accidentally’ shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him

    Daunte Wright was “accidentally” shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him, police say. The Brooklyn Center police chief says that the female officer meant to pull out her taser weapon but instead grabbed her handgun and shot Mr Wright. Police Chief Tim Gannon told a press conference that if was “an accidental discharge that resulted in the death of Mr Wright.”

  • Pochettino pleads for time at PSG but he might not need it

    Mauricio Pochettino has repeatedly said he needs time to put his mark on Paris Saint-Germain and it was always going to be a case of getting through the first few months unscathed.

  • Iran calls blackout at atomic site an act of ‘nuclear terrorism’

    While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell immediately on Israel, where its media nearly uniformly reported a devastating cyberattack orchestrated by the country caused the blackout.

  • SC can’t house unaccompanied immigrant children, Gov. McMaster orders. Here’s why

    McMaster’s order comes as Republicans continue to criticize the Biden administration’s response to undocumented immigration along the southern border.

  • ‘Excited delirium’: the controversial defense that could be used in the Chauvin trial

    The disputed term is often used in fatal cases of police violence, but isn’t recognized by some major medical bodies Demonstrators march in front of the Hennepin county government center on 7 March 2021, where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being held. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Throughout the first phases of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, the defense attorney Eric Nelson has made passing reference to the term “excited delirium” as he attempts to build a case for his client. Nelson referenced the phrase during opening arguments, has asked a number of witnesses about the term and may well explore it when the defense gets to present its case. But “excited delirium” is a controversial and disputed expression often used in fatal cases of police violence. While certain medical bodies and experts recognize the term, many others do not, and there is no universally accepted definition of what it constitutes. Others have argued the phrase carries racial biases and is often used to justify lethal use of force by police, disproportionately against Black men. Broadly, the term has been used to describe individuals who become agitated or distressed after using drugs or during a mental health episode. In some instances, those described as experiencing “excited delirium” are perceived to exhibit higher pain thresholds and unusual levels of strength. The term is not recognized by the World Health Organization, the American Psychiatric Association or the American Medical Association. In a statement clarifying its position on the term last year, the American Psychiatric Association said: “The concept of ‘excited delirium’ … has been invoked in a number of cases to explain or justify injury or death to individuals in police custody, and the term excited delirium is disproportionately applied to Black men in police custody.” In its reasoning for rejecting the phrase, the association added: “The term ‘excited delirium’ (ExDs) is too non-specific to meaningfully describe and convey information about a person. ‘Excited delirium’ should not be used until a clear set of diagnostic criteria are validated.” The term has, however, been recognized by the National Association of Medical Examiners. Despite this lack of consensus and accepted evidence, police departments around the country, including in Minneapolis, have trained their officers to identify “excited delirium” as a potentially dangerous medical condition. In one body-camera video shown to the jury during the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, one of the officers involved in the arrest can be heard stating he was “concerned about excited delirium or whatever”. Nonetheless, Chauvin continues to hold George Floyd in a knee to neck restraint that has been described as a direct violation of police department policy. The phrase has been used in a number of highly controversial officer-involved deaths of Black Americans and has often been used to justify a decision not to criminally charge police. Defense attorney Eric Nelson cross examines a witness on the eighth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters In 2015, after the in-custody death of unarmed Black woman Natasha McKenna, who was repeatedly Tased by detention deputies in Fairfax county, Virginia, a prosecuting attorney appeared to reference the term when he declined to charge any of the six officers involved. The medical examiner’s report had specifically listed the term as a cause of death. Speaking to the Guardian as part of a sprawling investigation into fatal police force, McKenna’s family attorney said the decision was based on “junk science”. There are no national statistics on the number of times the term has been used in official autopsies. But a 2015 Guardian investigation into in-custody deaths where officers deployed a Taser, the “non-lethal” electrical weapon used by many police departments around the country, found it used in at least five of the 49 in-custody Taser deaths that year. During prosecution evidence on Monday, Dr Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, the physician who tried to resuscitate George Floyd at the hospital and called his death, said he had considered the term as a contributing factor to Floyd’s death, but ultimately rejected it. “I’ve seen a lot of cases of mental health crises or drug use leading to severe agitated states,” he said. “That is almost always reported by paramedics, and so the absence of that information was telling. The term is also not mentioned in the medical examiner’s report into Floyd’s death. According to the Brookings Institute, the phrase was first coined in 1985 by a forensic pathologist named Charles Wetli, to explain a series of deaths in cocaine users, many occurring in police custody. But the most extensive examination of cases involving “excited delirium” was published in 2020, which found that “excited delirium” was most often cited during forms of “aggressive restraint” by police. Pointedly, the research concluded that there is “no evidence” that excited delirium can cause death “in the absence of restraint”.

  • Police Officer Fatally Shoots 20-Year-Old Daunte Wright During Traffic Stop Near Minneapolis

    The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man near Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday comes during the ongoing murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Russia’s FM in Egypt for talks on ties and Ethiopia’s dam

    The foreign ministers of Egypt and Russia discussed trade and other ties between the two nations Monday, with Egypt’s top diplomat urging Moscow to help settle Egypt’s dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam project. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a two-day visit.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Will Derek Chauvin take the stand in his murder trial in George Floyd's death? Your questions, answered

    Will the officer accused of killing George Floyd take the stand in the murder trial? We answer your questions about Derek Chauvin.

  • Chester SC ex-sheriff charged in ‘man cave ... party barn’ case goes to trial on Monday

    In the last 10 years, at least nine S.C. sheriffs have faced criminal charges in either state or federal court. All have been convicted.

  • Didn’t Claim Your Unemployment Tax Break? You May Get an Automatic Refund

    Good news -- if you filed your 2020 taxes without claiming a tax break on your unemployment income, the IRS will take care of it for you.

  • Police chief says officer who shot Daunte Wright intended to use taser

    Wright's death occurred amid the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd.

  • Thousands of low-level U.S. inmates released in pandemic could be headed back to prison

    For Kendrick Fulton, the COVID-19 pandemic opened the door to an unexpected opportunity to rebuild his life in Round Rock, Texas, after serving 17 years behind bars for selling crack cocaine. As officials scrambled last year to stem the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, the Justice Department let Fulton and more than 23,800 inmates like him serve their sentences at home. But as more people are vaccinated, thousands could be hauled back into prison to serve the remainder of their sentences, thanks to a little-noticed legal opinion issued by the Justice Department in the waning days of Republican former President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Mexico has 10,000 troops in south to stem migration, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Mexico has placed more security forces on its southern border as part of its efforts to stem the growing number of migrants from Central America crossing the country and reaching the United States, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday. Mexico is maintaining a 10,000-troop deployment at its southern border, she said. Reuters reported in March that Mexico had launched enforcement operations for rounding up immigrants transiting illegally toward the U.S. border, and stepped up its efforts along its border with Guatemala.

  • 1 issue where the Biden administration and Mitch McConnell really see eye to eye

    "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something I've been happy about," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Politico in an interview, referring to the Biden administration's policy choices. But when it comes to Myanmar, the Southeast Asian nation which has recently been rocked by a military coup and subsequent nationwide pro-democracy protests, "[the administration's] instincts are good. I think they're trying to do the right thing." As it turns out the White House feels the same way about McConnell, who has been invested in Myanmar's fate for decades. Because of his experience championing democratic efforts in the country and his relationship with ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the White House is relying on McConnell, normally a political adversary, to help shape its Myanmar policy. McConnell's heavy involvement has helped the Biden administration "create a united front with lawmakers in both parties" on the issue, Politico reports, and he's getting some rare praise from top administration officials in response. "Senator McConnell has played an important leadership role promoting an immediate return to democracy in Burma (Myanmar's other name), ensuring those responsible for the coup and the devastating violence against civilians are held to account, and standing firmly with the people of Burma as they peacefully resist military oppression," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Politico. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Minnesota police released the body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright: 'Holy s---. I just shot him.'

    Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Protests erupted in the city following his death.

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized his tweets as 'unimaginably conventional'

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.