George Floyd's daughter speaks at Chauvin's sentencing

Some of George Floyd's relatives tearfully asked the judge to send former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to prison for decades during a sentencing hearing on Friday.A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on April 20 of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a trial that was widely seen as a landmark in the history of U.S. policing.Prosecutors asked several members of Floyd's family to address Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill as the hearing got underway. Floyd's 7-year-old daughter Gianna began, appearing in a video recording played for the judge."I ask about him all the time," she said in the video as Chauvin sat before the judge dressed in a gray suit and tie, a blue mask covering his nose and mouth. "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth." Asked what she would say to him if she could see him again, she said: "It would be I miss you and I love you."Floyd's brother Terrence and Philonise also gave victim impact statements. Philonise said he was haunted by the videos of Floyd's death, which were replayed countless times at Chauvin's trial.