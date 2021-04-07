How George Floyd's death inspired these former gang members to help the local neighborhood

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suzette Hackney, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is in Minneapolis for the trial of Derek Chauvin, reporting on the people, the scene and the mood.

MINNEAPOLIS – Just steps from where George Floyd took his final breath, a group of former gang members are holed up in a house-turned-office, watching the trial of the man accused of murdering him. They're invested in the outcome; they're invested in their community.

Since Floyd's death in May and the civil unrest that followed, members of a local nonprofit called Agape Movement Co. have stepped in to provide security, to provide mentorship and to provide guidance for nonviolent conflict resolution in this south Minneapolis neighborhood.

They're focused on the boys and men who run with the Bloods affiliate – known as the Rolling 30's – those who sometimes stand on street corners slinging dope and those responsible for what Minneapolis police say has been an increase in crime in the area. They're focused on them because many of them used to be them.

Derek Chauvin trial: Fresh pain for Eric Garner’s mother

Members of the Agape Movement Co. inside of the Agape house stationed at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, MN. Harrison Hill/USA Today
Members of the Agape Movement Co. inside of the Agape house stationed at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, MN. Harrison Hill/USA Today

Their official mission is to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. They want police officers who patrol their streets to have an understanding of the people who live there. When they meet twice a day, they talk about how many men in the neighborhood, particularly Black men, feel disenfranchised because of the lack of economic and employment opportunities.

"Most of us were out there in gangs, doing street stuff," Marquis Bowie, one of the nonprofit’s co-founders, told me. "So I would say we're trying to be, in my opinion, I believe we're trying to be a resource center for the community, put the unity in community and just build up our neighborhood.

"We're actually just out here trying to be some positive role models in the neighborhood."

Gangs activity aside, the group has also helped distribute food to needy neighbors, sponsored young people who are looking for jobs and facilitated mental health and trauma counseling for those struggling to process Floyd's death and those who were in crisis even before he died. As testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues downtown, the circle of roughly 25 men is wrapping their arms around their community.

They're motivated by one word: love. "Agape" is an ancient Greek term that means brotherly love or unconditional love. It's needed now more than ever.

Bowie, 45, describes the pain the neighborhood is experiencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Floyd's death as "trauma on top of trauma." The intersection at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – called George Floyd Square – has been blocked by concrete barricades and makeshift checkpoints since Floyd died.

Chauvin trial drama: Lawyers are stars on TV, but witnesses and evidence are courtroom stars

Various items in the memorial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, MN.&quot; Harrison Hill/USA Today
Various items in the memorial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, MN." Harrison Hill/USA Today

Agape members work in shifts, coming and going as their real jobs allow. Most of them grew up in the neighborhood. Some of them, including Bowie, went to prison and returned to the community where they were raised. The organization has been around in various forms of youth outreach for nearly 30 years, but Floyd's death spurred renewed action.

"You have to keep coming, you have to keep showing up, you have to keep being in their face," Agape member Corey Byrd, 51, said of the young men they are hoping to drag from the streets and into jobs. "The guys on the block are just like a bunch of big, grown kids. There's something that's been missing in their lives. We always tell them: 'We don't want to be security. We don't want to be the police. But we do want to secure our neighborhood and police our neighborhood.'"

To that end, Agape members train mostly young people to participate in nightly community patrols instead of being lured into criminal activity after dark. Are they reaching everyone? Of course not. But as I continue to spend time in Minneapolis, I see the positives that community members are trying to wrestle from the tragedy of Floyd's death.

Bowie says he knows the traps. He grew up with a single mother who became addicted to drugs. She dated a drug dealer. As a child, Bowie was neglected and able to come and go as he pleased. "I basically grew up in a drug house," he said.

Crumbling blue wall of silence: Police chief, others, bring landmark moment

&quot;Most of us were out there in&#xa0;gangs, doing street stuff,&quot; says Marquis&#xa0;Bowie,&#xa0;a co-founder of local nonprofit called Agape Movement Co. Now, he says, &quot;we&#39;re trying to be a resource center for the community, put&#xa0;the unity in community and just build&#xa0;up our neighborhood.&quot;
"Most of us were out there in gangs, doing street stuff," says Marquis Bowie, a co-founder of local nonprofit called Agape Movement Co. Now, he says, "we're trying to be a resource center for the community, put the unity in community and just build up our neighborhood."

After 12 years in prison on federal drug conspiracy charges, he wanted something different. He came home, got a job at Family Dollar and started reaching out to those he saw walking in his former shoes. Last year, Floyd's death became a wake-up call and a rallying cry for a neighborhood already entrenched in the drug trade; a neighborhood already overpoliced.

"We're trying to be like big brothers, fathers, uncles, and just help build our community," he said. "I was responsible for some of the foolishness that went on around here. So now I want to be part of helping it get better."

National columnist Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board. Contact her at shackney@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @suzyscribe

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Group turns George Floyd's death into movement to help at-risk, needy

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off - study

    The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College London, found that infections fell by approximately 60% from the last study in February, with only 1 in 500 people infected. "We have seen a gratifying fall in infections since our last survey in February... This is hugely encouraging and shows we’re headed in the right direction," Paul Elliott, director of the REACT programme, said.

  • Suzuki unveils updated Burgman 400

    Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki has had some solid two-wheeled offerings over the years — one of which is the Burgman 400, an expressway-legal maxi-scooter that combines the elements of comfort, power, style, and practicality. Suzuki recently announced the details on an updated Burgman 400, with upgrades that are said to improve its looks and overall performance. Let’s start with the changes we can expect from the outside. The updated Burgman 400 will now feature cutaway footboards to make it easier to get your feet flat on the floor, and a plush seat with adjustable lumbar support which makes for a comfortable ride. LED running lights, headlights, and taillights will also provide excellent nighttime visibility, while enhancing the maxi-scooter’s stylish aesthetics. In addition, riders can expect the inclusion of the Suzuki Advanced Immobilizer System (SAIS) and a magnetic cover that covers the ignition barrel and opens only with the right key making the Burgman 400 a harder target for scooter thieves. And for good measure, the company adds a chain gate, allowing the Burgman 400 to be tethered to an immovable object. Storage capacity is 42 liters with a little over six liters more from the compartments upfront with the right hand pocket housing a 12V socket. Suzuki’s Easy Start System will also make the Burgman 400 fire up with just one brush of the starter button. In the engine, significant changes were also made to improve performance. The original maxi-scooter is now Euro 5-compliant and offers a 400cc single-cylinder engine which now comes with a new twin-plug cylinder head, piston, and injectors. Revisions in the Burgman 400’s engine means better low-midrange torque, a reduced possibility of engine knocking in the upper speed range, and improved throttle control. The new twin-plug cylinder head with simultaneous ignition timing gives the Burgman 400 strong power delivery and better pulling power. In addition, it also aids with fuel consumption and combustion efficiency, making the Burgman 400 an ideal scoot for long rides. An adjusted ignition timing also helps the Burgman 400 with easier engine startup and a more stable idle. The ignition timing can be set to a timing at which power is produced more easily, thereby increasing its top speed. The cam profiles have been revised and the 16-hole injectors have been replaced with 10-hole injectors to increase air agitation and improve fuel consumption. The updated Burgman 400 will also come with a new catalytic converter increasing the number of catalysts from one to two, which further purifies exhaust gases. Lastly, the Burgman 400 will now have a traction control system, which helps when riding in slippery conditions and pulling away briskly from a full stop. A new ABS unit, which is also 36 grams lighter than the previous unit, is also installed to give the updated Burgman 400 better stopping power. The updated Burgman 400 will be released in the UK in September and will come in matte silver, matte black, and iron grey, all with matching blue rims. We’re excited to see the new Burgman 400 hit local dealerships, but until then, Suzuki Philippines will continue to offer the standard Burgman 400. Photos from Suzuki Also read: Suzuki opens 57th 3S shop with Cyclemar in Caloocan Suzuki expands adventure motorbike lineup with V-Strom 1050 XT Suzuki PH brings four new rides to update bike stable

  • Twitter Sought to Buy Clubhouse Live-Audio App for $4 Billion (Report)

    Twitter recently was in talks to acquire Clubhouse, the heavily hyped live-audio social media app, in a deal worth $4 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. Twitter’s overture came even as it has been developing a similar feature called Spaces. According to the report, the discussions between the two companies have since ended. Asked about […]

  • Andrew Giuliani says he's thinking about run for NY governor

    Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration, said in interviews Wednesday that he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican. Giuliani, 35, who has never held public office, told The New York Times that he was “strongly considering" the idea and looking to make a decision by the end of the month. The New York governor's race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.

  • Lebanon's President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis

    Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday the central bank bore responsibility for the country's financial collapse and for stalling an audit which is a key condition for foreign aid the country badly needs. In a national address, Aoun accused Lebanese banks of squandering people's savings and the central bank governor of giving excuses for refusing to answer 73 out of 133 questions that consultancy Alvarez & Marsal had sent for the audit. "To the central bank I say: the main responsibility befalls you," he said, in his strongest criticism yet.

  • Top execs leave troubled refinery in U.S. Virgin Islands: letter

    The finance chief and two other top executives at Limetree Bay Ventures, operator of a long-stalled Caribbean oil refinery, are stepping down, according to an internal letter reviewed by Reuters. The 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery in St. Croix recently halted processing after a mishap, according to people familiar with the matter. It has run more than $1 billion over its original budget and well behind a plan to begin processing in late 2019.

  • The Kardashian Team Explains Why Khloé Kardashian's "Private" Bikini Pic Was Deleted From the Internet

    Some people had feelings about them asking accounts to take the picture down.

  • Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller amid NCAA investigation

    Arizona had stuck by men's basketball coach Sean Miller through an NCAA infractions investigation that stretched nearly four years. The wait came to an end Wednesday when the school announced Miller was leaving after 12 seasons and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach. “We’re evaluating the overall position of the program, and that includes on-court and off-court elements,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said.

  • 31-year-old man shot, wounded as he drove down Fort Worth highway, police say

    Police believe the shooting occurred in east Fort Worth.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • New Jersey family temporarily kicked off Spirit flight after toddler eats without mask

    A family says it was kicked off because a toddler was unmasked while eating while Spirit says it was the parents who violated the federal mask order.

  • The Latest: NHL's Canucks say 21 players tested positive

    The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks say 25 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 21 players. In a statement attributed to team doctor Jim Bovard and infectious disease doctor Josh Douglas, the Canucks say the COVID-19 cases stem from a variant of the virus that was traced by Vancouver Coastal Health back to one individual contracting it in a public setting. Four staff members also tested positive for the virus, another player is considered a close contact, and the entire team remains in quarantine.

  • Think smart sleeping is a good investment? SoftBank does in its new Miami tech initiative

    Miami’s active tech scene has gone to sleep. For an investment, that is.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • US Air Force's new F-15EX fighter aircraft finally has a name

    The Air Force rolled out its new F-15EX fighter jet and announced the name, which is closely related to the plane's predecessors.

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure plan