George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
george floyd derek chauvin
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right) is charged with the murder of George Floyd. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images; Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a role in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Chauvin's attorney wants to introduce Floyd's May 2019 arrest, which involved drugs, into evidence.

  • Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill took the motion under advisement.

George Floyd's history of drug use could play a significant role in the trial of fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, wants a video of George Floyd's May 2019 arrest - a year before the police encounter that lead to his death - introduced into evidence.

During this arrest, Floyd ingested a controlled substance and was hospitalized because of his high blood pressure, Nelson said in court.

Nelson argued during a motion hearing on Tuesday morning that Floyd's behavior that day, which he called erratic, was very similar to his actions on May 25, 2020 - the day he died.

Nelson said during both situations he called for his mom and told officers that he had previously been shot. He also said that the interaction demonstrates Floyd's history of high blood pressure, and how that condition - and drug use - might have played a role in his death a year later.

"You look at this and these similarities are incredible," Nelson said in court.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank argued that the video and arrest shouldn't be allowed into evidence as it is simply a "desperation of defense" to smear Floyd's character by bringing up his struggles with opioid use.

Frank told the court that if the video was an attempt to show whether or not Floyd took a pill before Chauvin confronted him in May 2020, "there is already evidence of that" so defense shouldn't have to bring in the old case.

"Doing so is just prejudicial," Frank said.

Cahill took the motion under advisement but noted that it's already clear from the voir dire process and other evidence that Floyd's use of drugs was already an anticipated part of the state's case.

Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes, is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Tuesday was the sixth day of voir dire in the case. Nine jurors have already been selected.

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.